Lekki Massacre: Several Dead, Others Injured As Security Operatives shoot Protesters

No fewer than 10 persons have been killed and others injured as security operatives allegedly opened fire at #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State. Many protesters were said to have sustained bullet wounds as a result of the attack that suddenly came just after the billboard on the tollgate and the streetlights around the premises were switched off. It was also learnt that the CCTV was also disconnected. A video recorded by an eyewitness, which was reposted on social media, indicated that seven protesters were killed during the attack.

Like this: Like Loading...