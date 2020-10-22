Lekki Massacre: Why I Still Haven’t Spoken to Buhari – Sanwo-Olu

On Thursday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said efforts to reach the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), after the shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate, were abortive.

He noted that he made attempts twice to reach Buhari.

Sanwo-Olu said the first time he called, the President was not in the office, adding that the second time, he was said to be at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during an interview on Arise Television, monitored by our correspondent.

Lagos has been in turmoil after the #EndSARS protest turned violent with several lives lost in different parts of the state.

The situation came to a climax on Tuesday after soldiers opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

While there have been controversies on the number of casualties, Sanwo-Olu denied ordering the soldiers to the protest ground.

Speaking during the interview, he said efforts to talk to Buhari had been abortive.

He said, “I made phone calls to the President. I made calls twice yesterday (Wednesday). The first time, he hadn’t come to the office and the second time, he was at the FEC meeting.

“So, indeed, I have not spoken to him directly. I actually did call to speak with him. But like I said, he was at the FEC meeting and probably had his briefings.

“He was the one that asked the Chief of Defence Staff to call me and I think it was when he got my message. He (CDS) said to me, that it was the President that asked him to call. I don’t have a report to say. We haven’t spoken

Like this: Like Loading...