Lekki protesters hand phone thief to police

The #Endsars protesters at Lekki on Saturday arrested and handed over a co-protester, Yusuf Lawal, aged 25, of Ojuelegba area of Lagos, to the police for allegedly stealing a phone.







The protesters, who were angry over the incident, descended on him and gave him some beating before they agreed to hand him over to the police at Maroko Police Station for prosecution.







Though the stolen phone has not been recovered as the suspect passed on the phone to his fleeing gang members, the spokesman for the police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police were working on the useful information gathered from him to track down his gang fleeing members.







“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has reiterated that this incident is a clear indication that the protests, across the state, have been hijacked by some hoodlums who hide under the #EndSARS protests to steal, loot and cause damage to people’s property.







He therefore advised protesters to be watchful of those who have infiltrated into their processions to cause pains on innocent Lagosians.

