lekki-shooters-will-be-held-to-account,-says-sanwo-olu

By Victor Oluwasegun, Abuja and Oziegbe Okoeki, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said those who shot at protesters at Lekki toll gate last Tuesday would be held to account.

Speaking during an interview session on CNN, Sanwo-Olu said the CCTV footage of the incident would be available for the State Judicial Panel of Enquiry.

He said: “We will be committed to a full investigation of what happened and people would be held accountable. They certainly would be held accountable. We would do everything possible to ensure that they are held accountable.

“People have claimed that their friends and family members have been killed. So, this Judicial Panel of Enquiry is meant to bring all of these stories to accountability; where we can make restitution, where families can prove and identify officers that were responsible for this.

“I am not the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; I am the governor of a state.

“The report would be out and we would channel it to all the relevant authorities in the state to ensure that every one that is found culpable is accountable for the act.”

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday visited the sites of damaged public and private facilities in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

He told residents: “You have all spoken, and the government heard you loud and clear. While in Abuja where you sent me to represent you, I heard all your complaints. All that happened in Lekki is what we have all seen and it is being investigated.

“On the issue of #EndSARS, you should all know that I am there for you as your representative. It’s all you want we are going to do. #EndSARS cannot come up again, because there is no more SARS.”

The Speaker visited Adeniran Ogunsanya Shopping Mall and met business owners who suffered losses.

He also visited damaged shops on Bode Thomas, Surulere and the Bode Thomas Police Station.

The Speaker sighted recovered items, including Shoprite trolleys, at the station. He praised the police for restoring order to the area.