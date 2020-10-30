lekki-shooting:-judicial-panel-visits-military-hospital-in-search-of-evidence

The Lagos Judicial Committee set up by the Lagos State Government to investigate the Lekki Shooting on Friday paid a visit to the Military Hospital at Ikoyi to inspect the morgue.

The panel, led by Dorris Okuwobi, a retired judge, disclosed the unscheduled visit to the morgue at the military hospital after Friday’s sitting.

The inspection is to help the panel with evidence that could assist their investigation.

Ebun Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who is a member of the panel, said the visit was borne out of ‘intelligence report’ the panel received.

“We decided to pay an unscheduled visit to the mortuary of the military hospital because we have confidential information concerning certain events that took place in the hospital here.

“We are waiting for them to grant us access to inspect the mortuary because we have reasons to believe that that facility is relevant to our investigation.

“We don’t want to make any conclusions yet until we have access to the mortuary to inspect it. We have a pathologist with us, who is here to help us conduct medical examination of bodies that we may find in the mortuary,” Mr Adegboruwa said.

Meanwhile, after several minutes of waiting at the gate of the military hospital, the military allowed the panel members accompanied by journalists into the premises.

Upon gaining access, it was discovered that all the facilities were not functioning, including the morgue, as the military hospital is undergoing renovation.

The team was welcomed into empty hospital rooms, with planks and other renovation materials littering the floor of the hospital.