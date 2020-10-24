lekki-shooting:-mfm-olukoya-reacts,-condemns-attack-on-protesters

Arogbonlo Israel

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya on Wednesday, has expressed sadness over the shooting of protesting youths by Nigerian security forces.

Recall the security forces were reported on Tuesday, 20th October to have used live bullets on the youths that are carrying out peaceful protest across the country against Police brutality.

The GO in a statement by its PR Taskforce Committee and signed by the chairman, Collins Edomaruse, frowned at the incident, saying: “Those who shed innocent blood, their own blood will certainly be shed”.

Earlier, Vanguard reported how Pastor Olukoya had warned against political uproar in the country during the Church’s crossover night programme held last year, December 31.

In a statement titled: “MFM Saddened by Shooting of Protesters by Security Forces”, the MFM founder sympathised with the families of the victims of Lekki massacre while praying for the restoration of peace in the country.

The statement partly read;

“The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries is deeply saddened by the unwarranted, unnecessary, callous, barbaric and inhuman use of live bullets by the security forces on Nigerian youths in Lagos, who were on peaceful protests to register their grievances with regards to violation of their fundamental human rights by the security agents.

“It is indeed a Black Tuesday in the annals of Lagos and Nigeria. This is least expected in this century. While youths all over the world are contributing their own quota to good governance, the security forces are shooting their own in cold blood, devoid of human feelings and empathy.

“Biblical principles of the Almighty God says that the wickedness of the wicked will consume the wicked. Those who shed innocent blood, their own blood will certainly be shed.”

“Let it be known that whatever is done under the cover of darkness with the belief that nobody sees it, will surely be brought to light and God the Ultimate Judge, will definitely judge speedily.

“For it is written in Psalm 10.18 “You will hear the cries of the oppressed and the orphans; you will judge in their favour, so that mortal man may cause terror no more”.

“Our hearts and prayers go to the Nigerian youths and all others negatively affected by this unfortunate and avoidable situation. We pray that God Almighty will minister peace and comfort to their hearts.

“We also commiserate with the parents and guardians of the victims of this extreme show of force, lack of empathy and lack of brotherly love, from those that committed this dastardly act.”

“To the Nigerian government, we will like to advise that going forward, utmost care and caution, coupled with divine wisdom, should be employed in bringing a lasting solution to the problem at hand. Nigeria is all we have as Nigerians. LET THE PEACE OF GOD REIGN SUPREME IN NIGERIA IN JESUS’ MIGHTY NAME. AMEN,” the statement concluded.

Vanguard News