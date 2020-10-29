Lekki Shooting: Presidency Reacts To Amnesty International’s Timeline Of Event; Says “They Don’t Run This Country”

Human rights organization, Amnesty International, on Wednesday, released a timeline of events concerning the massacre of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, a development that has drawn the attention of the Presidency.

The Presidency accused the Amnesty International of projecting misleading and inaccurate details about that particular event and resulting violence.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, who spoke on the Channels Television daily programme ‘Sunrise Daily’ said Amnesty International’s report on the crisis was inaccurate, misplacing facts and wrong in most cases.

Mr Adesina said that the narrative that the widespread chaos in various parts of the country, which had seen many policemen and civilians killed, police stations burnt, private and public properties looted and destroyed, was precipitated by the incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, was generated by Amnesty International and is a misleading narrative.

The timeline of events, according to Mr Adesina, showed that anarchic activities had commenced way ahead of the alleged shooting at the toll plaza.

He cited the jailbreaks in Benin and Oko, the attacks on police stations and murder of police personnel in different places as pointers to the fact that the chaos that had recently pervaded the country were not just as a result of the Lekki incident.

Responding to a question that the looting was a fall out of the Lekki shootings, Adesina said: “You are not quite correct. You are falling for the narrative of Amnesty International. And Amnesty is wrong. Anarchy had broken loose before even Lekki. The prisons in Benin and Oko had been broken open before Lekki. Orile police station had been burnt before Lekki.

“Many policemen had been burnt before Lekki. So, you cannot say it was Lekki that precipitated all those things. Look at the timelines, look at when all those things.

“You will discover that it had happened before Lekki. So, you are falling for the gambit of Amnesty International.

“Amnesty International does not have all the facts, they don’t run this country. They shouldn’t know beyond what they have been told. They shouldn’t know more than you and I should know as media people, as watchers of developments,” he said.

When asked if it was the President’s thinking that Amnesty’s report was wrong, the presidential spokesman said Amnesty International had been known to always make unsubstantiated reports about Nigeria.

“Many times, the military has come out to dispute facts brought out by Amnesty,” he said.

The presidential spokesman revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered his Ministers to submit reports of their engagements with stakeholders in their various states over the recent chaotic events following #EndSARS within the next week.

