Lekki Shooting: Survivor Narrates What Happened, Reveals Who Shot Him

Anthony Ogbe, one of the survivors of the Lekki Tollgate shooting has revealed who shot him and how he survived the unfortunate incident.

Anthony affirmed that it was a soldier that shot him and many hospitals rejected him after the shooting spree; but only Grandville Medical and Laser Centre, Lekki, took him in and started an emergency treatment on him.

He thanked God for saving his life and also thanked God for the management of Grandville Medical and Laser Centre.

The survivor said;

“It was a soldier that shot me at Lekki. I was rejected from different hospitals before I got admitted here and my life was saved.

“They didn’t collect money to treat me; neither do they know my people.

“I was taken to the theatre so that they could bring the blood that is in my chest out, and that is what is passing through this pipe.

“I thought I had died because my blood was just gushing out like a pump. I never knew I would still be alive. We thank God for this hospital. Glory be to God.”

Recall that the Lekki shooting occurred on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after men of the Nigerian Army allegedly opened fire on unarmed protesters protesting against police brutality.

