lekki-shooting:-terms-of-reference-of-probe-panel-have-been-expanded,-says-sanwo-olu

A file photo of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the terms of reference of the Judicial Panel set up by the state government to investigate brutality and rights violation by officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been expanded.

He disclosed this on Friday while briefing reporters at the Lagos House in Marina, three days after some #EndSARS protesters were killed in a shooting in Lekki.

“So what we have done is that we have consulted and we are now expanding the terms of reference of the panel that we have set up because it is exactly the same kind of composition,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“That same panel headed by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi will be investigating all of the issues that happened at the Toll Plaza on Tuesday night. Their terms of reference have been expanded and for emphasis, the sitting will start on Monday at the Lagos Court of Arbitration International Centre in Lekki.”

The governor also asked residents of the state and the general public to avail the panel of useful information that will help in the effective probe against SARS operatives.

He said: “They will be receiving petitions from Monday. If you need to send the petition via email, their address is [email protected]

“We will expect everyone that has a case or petition or something to pass unto this panel. They have been empowered extensively to determine how they run and conduct themselves at the panel.”

During the swearing-in of the panel members on October 19, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the panel will sit for six months, adding that it is mandated to thoroughly investigate all verifiable claims of abuses and fatalities arising from SARS engagement with the objective to bring erring officers to justice and get compensation for the victims.

The move is part of the steps being taken by the Lagos Government to address the five-point demands of the youths demonstrating against SARS brutality.