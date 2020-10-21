lekki-tollgate:-adeboye-condemns-attack-on-#endsars-protesters

Adeboye at RCCG convention





The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has condemned the attacks launched on unarmed young protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday night which left some of the protesters dead and some critically injured.

Adeboye in a statement on Wednesday said ”I condemn in the strongest possible terms, attacks launched by the Nigerian military on unarmed young people, who have been peacefully protesting police brutality over the last 12 days as #EndSARS protests.

”I am confounded that prior to the sad events at the #LekkiTollGate, the Nigerian Police failed to arrest the weapon-bearing hoodlums who were attacking the well-organized and non-violent #EndSARS protesters.

”The condemnable actions of the military risks driving the agitations of the young people underground, thereby making the situation unmanageable.

”I call on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the tragic events at Lekki and other parts of the country, give justice to all victims even as it engages the #EndSARS protesters to reach a common agreement to end police brutality.

”I am also appealing to the Youths to allow peace reign & stop any form of action that would give the Military any other form of excuse to attack.

”May the peace of God come upon our nation, now more”

Vanguard News Nigeria