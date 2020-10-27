Lekki Tollgate incident: President Buhari was likely to have been told – Falana

Falana

…Says they’ve identified the barracks of soldiers who shot protesters in Lekki

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has said the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond, ASCAB, has identified the barracks of the soldiers who opened fire on protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

On Tuesday, soldiers opened fire on the protesters who blocked the toll gate while demanding an end to police brutality.

The issue sparked an outrage across the globe.

Speaking when he featured on ARISE TV yesterday, Falana, who is chairman of ASCAB, said the group has been able to trace the barracks where the soldiers came from.

“We have already identified the barracks where the soldiers left for Lekki, we have already identified the barracks,” Falana said.

“The President was likely to have been told, soldiers were ordered so I want to believe that’s why it was not addressed and they said it was a rumour but I think the facts are emerging now, that indeed soldiers went to Lekki, indeed they fired at protesters and indeed some of the protesters at least two have been officially acknowledged to have died from gunshot wounds.”

He said ASCAB would establish an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the October 20 shooting of protesters at Lekki toll plaza.

“ASCAB shall establish an Independent National Citizen’s Panel of Inquiry under a number of conditions Composition of the Citizen’s Panel of Inquiry shall comprise representatives of credible and identified organisations of the youth that took part in the #Endsars protest movement, including the Feminist Coalition, among others; representatives of credible and tested civil society organisations,” he said.

Falana also accused the federal government of having no respect for the rule of law and citizens rights to protest.

He said constant denials from the federal government and its agencies clearly does show Nigeria as a serious country.

“I have never seen it anywhere in the world where in the federal capital of a country where you have all the embassies, you have unmarked vehicles taking thugs round and it was being filmed and the thugs were being ferried by officials of the government and we are being told it’s not the State Security Service and in Lagos it was not the Nigerian Army that shot,” he said.

“Such denials do not portray Nigeria as a serious country, because it is the duty of the government anywhere in the world to trace those criminals and bring them to book.

“Nigerian government has no respect for the rule of law and have ensured they stave off all forms of protests in the country.

“Every designated venue for protest in the country have been fenced by government to prevent demonstrations. In Lagos, the Gani Fawehinmin square in Lagos has been fenced while the Unity fountain in Abuja has also been fenced, and the same government has said citizens have the right to protest.”

