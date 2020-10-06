Lenny Kravitz describes discovering his father had a mistress in new memoir

Lenny Kravitz spent his whole life being haunted by his father who cheated on his mother and warned him: ‘You’ll do it too’.

The rocker, 56, overheard his father Sy talking to a mistress and told his mother Roxie then watched as her ‘soul fell to the floor’.

She admitted he had been cheating throughout their marriage and described going to his mistresses’ apartments with baby Kravitz in her arms and buzzing the intercom to say: ‘Tell Sy that playtime’s over. Time to come home’.

But Roxie wouldn’t divorce Sy because her Bahamanian upbringing forbade it and so she stuck with him.

In his new memoir, Let Love Rule, Kravitz writes how he replicated his father’s behavior by breaking off an engagement to marry his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

His six-year marriage to her ended in 1993 amid rumors of infidelity.

Kravitz, who became famous with his debut album ‘Let Love Rule’ in 1989, speaks frankly in the memoir, which is now out.

Kravitz’s father hit Kravitz with the words that would ‘haunt me for the rest of my life: ‘You’ll do it too’

The 56-year-old has been linked to a string of women including Nicole Kidman, who he was briefly engaged to, French singer Vanessa Paradis, Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia.

While an aspiring musician in his 20s, Kravitz describes overhearing his father on the phone saying: ‘Baby, baby. I can’t hide the last $50,000’.

He listened more and realized that his father was cheating on his mother and supporting his mistress with money from his mother.

Kravitz writes: ‘I went beyond anger…I wanted to kill him. Right then and there I wanted him dead’.

Kravtiz flew to Nassau in the Bahamas where his mother’s side of the family lived and told her in person.

He writes: ‘At that moment I saw something I’d never seen before. I saw my mother’s face crack and her soul fall to the floor. I watched the life drain from her body. She became an empty shell’.

Roxie confessed this was far from the first time that Sy had cheated but her upbringing told her that ‘divorce was not an option’.

Instead she hired a private detective who got incriminating pictures of Sy and turned up two round trip tickets to Paris on Concorde, which he had used for him and his mistress.

He was having an affair with a black woman in her early 20s who worked at their bank and Sy confessed the truth.

Then he hit Kravitz with the words that would ‘haunt me for the rest of my life: ‘You’ll do it too’.

Kravitz had numerous girlfriends in his teens but his first serious crush was a girl called Mitzi, or Ming See Lau, the daughter of a wealthy Hong Kong businessman.

They got engaged at his 21st birthday party but after meeting Bonet they had an ‘instantly powerful rapport’ thanks to their biracial backgrounds and hippie outlook on life.

Kravitz had thought she was attractive before they had even met after seeing her on the cover of a TV Guide – she was starring as Denise in The Cosby Show – and told a friend: ‘I’m gonna marry that girl’.

The two remained friends for a while as Mitzi became increasingly suspicious until she confronted him and he admitted he was ‘obsessed’ with Bonet.

They broke off the engagement and Kravitz fell hard for Bonet.

Describing their first kiss, Kravitz says they were in a recording studio alone when she tripped on a cord and landed in his arms.

He writes: ‘In a moment, everything changed. We started kissing. That night I moved into Lisa’s bedroom. Destiny had led us here. With every passing hour, our love blossomed. Premonition turned to prophecy. Prophecy turned to ecstasy’.

They went on a holiday to the Bahamas and there their daughter Zoe, who is now 31, was conceived.

Kravitz writes: ‘We didn’t need a thing. We didn’t need clothes. We bathed in the ocean. We made love’.

The couple eloped in Las Vegas on Bonet’s 20th birthday in 1987.

After the split Bonet found love with actor Jason Momoa whom she married and had two children with. Kravitz recently discussed his ‘tight’ friendship with Momoa and Bonet.

Kravitz’s memoir ends when he becomes a star with the release of ‘Let Love Rule’ and does not detail the end of his marriage to Bonet.

But in interviews he has elaborated on the effect that his father’s cheating had on him.

In one he said: ‘My father hurt my mother Roxie a lot, not physically but emotionally through his affairs, which was hard to witness as a kid. I moved out of my home when I was 15 because of my dad.

Kravitz’s memoir also details Cosby’s reaction to Bonet telling him that she was pregnant in 1988. Cosby would not write it into the plot of the story and said: ‘Lisa Bonet is pregnant, but Denise Huxtable is not’

Pictured: Kravitz with his daughter Zoe and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet

Lenny continued: ‘I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work. It takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason (L) and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude” (pictured in 2018)

He continued: ‘When your father tells you that you’ll end up being unfaithful like him, that’s something that can follow you around for a long time.

‘I had lots of issues when it came to being faithful to women and I’ve had to fight it a lot in my life. Infidelity has been partly responsible for ending some of my relationships’.

In an interview with Oprah Kravitz said that his father’s comments ‘messed me up’.

He said: ‘My father loved my mother. My father just liked women’.

Kravitz’s memoir also details Cosby’s reaction to Bonet telling him that she was pregnant in 1988.

Cosby would not write it into the plot of the story and said: ‘Lisa Bonet is pregnant, but Denise Huxtable is not’.

Cosby pulled her off A Different World, her spinoff show, and put her back on The Cosby Show but her ‘relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable’, Kravitz writes.

Cosby did his best to hide Bonet’s pregnancy by having her stand behind big chairs and kitchen counters but eventually she left the show.