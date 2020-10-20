level-5-enforcement:-fines-being-considered-for-house-parties-and-breaking-5km-rule

Gardaí will be given new powers to fine people who hold house parties or breach travel restrictions under new measures agreed by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Fines of €60 are being considered for people who breach the 5km restrictions due to come into force on Thursday.

A similar fine is also being considered for those who refuse to wear face masks in public areas such as shops and public transport.

During the first lockdown back in March people could be prosecuted in the District Court and punished with up to six months in prison and a €2,500 fine for breaching the movement restrictions which ranged between 2km and 20km at various stages.

Under the proposed system, which is being discussed by Ministers, those breaking the limit may be issued with a fixed charge penalty notice, similar to a speeding ticket. Anyone found undertaking a non-essential journey over 5km from their home could face the penalty.

Failure to pay the charge would result in escalating fines and eventually a court appearance and possible criminal conviction.

People who do not wear a mask while on public transport or in retail settings will also face fines under the new legislation.

Under the new plans, gardaí can also call to a door and break up a house party but they may not enter the home. Instead they will ask the owner to break up the party and if they refuse to do so they will be fined under a fixed charge notice.

Furthermore if a person is seen loitering in the area and gardaí suspect they are going to a house party, the officers can ask the person to leave the area. If the person refuses they will be fined.

Sources confirmed the move as Ministers meet this afternoon to discuss fines for breaking the rules as the country heads into Level 5 of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan and a six-week lockdown.

Gardaí will be responsible for issuing the fines. They are expected to be ordered to take a graduated approach, similar to that taken during the previous lockdown. Those found in breach of the 5km restrictions or refusing to wear a mask will be encouraged to comply before any enforcement action is taken.

The Cabinet also agreed that the number of attendees at a funeral will be increased to 25 under Level 5 restrictions. It was previously agreed on Monday that the limit would be 10, but at a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday it was agreed to increase the number in line with the numbers allowed at weddings.

Following days of warnings from senior public health officials about the continuing spread of Covid-19, the Government on Monday night reversed its previous stance and announced the introduction of Level 5 restrictions for the entire State until December 1st.

Under the Level 5 plan, schools and childcare facilities will remain open, as will construction sites and manufacturing, but non-essential retail businesses and services such as hairdressing will be forced to close, plunging tens of thousands of people into unemployment and costing the exchequer hundreds of millions of euro in lost taxes and in welfare payments.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on Tuesday urged everyone to behave in “a manner” that would drive down the levels of Covid-19 infection.

The new restrictions were needed to protect schools and childcare services, to protect the health of people and to protect the health service, he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Dr Holohan added that if the country was down to fewer than 100 cases a day by December 1st then “we will have achieved what we set out to do”.

Last night, a further 1,031 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Nphet brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 50,993, less than eight months after the first case of the virus was recorded in Ireland.

As of 8pm on Monday, there were 300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland’s hospitals and 32 in intensive care. By 8am on Tuesday, the hospital figure had risen to 315 with the ICU the same.

In a televised address to the country from Government Buildings last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that while the restrictions of recent weeks have “slowed the spread of the virus, this has not been enough, and further action is now required”.

The decision was announced after a Cabinet meeting arranged at short notice yesterday gave its approval for the move, although not without some dissent from Ministers. The measures come into place on Wednesday night at midnight, into Thursday morning.