LG polls: Abia APC rejects ABSIEC nominations fees

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), Abia State chapter, has rejected the N500,000 and N100,000 fees for chairmanship and councilorship nomination fees fixed by Abia State Independent Electoral commission, ABSIEC,for the December 18 council polls in the state.

Addressing party faithful in Umuomainta Mbawsi in Isiala Ngwa North council, State chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa who described the fees as outrageous, explained that the APC frowns at the N500,000.00 for LGA polls and would go to every length to challenge it.

Nwankpa warned that ABSIEC is not a revenue yielding agency but a service delivery one which is provided for in the state budget.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “look towards the party in Abia as lots of APC members that produced the President have become disillusioned and angry.

He reiterated the resolve of the party to take over the Abia Government House, come 2023 and assured members that the party are going to be transparent in all it does in the state.

In his words,” The sensitization is to build your conscience on what it should be. Abia is not what it should be. We are talking about fair, proper and effective management of Abia resources.

“The party will not impose any candidate on members. There will be no imposition of candidates.”

In his speech, a former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Azubuike assured that the leadership of the party that APC has a formidable structure in Isialangwa North council area.

vanguardngr.com