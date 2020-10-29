lg-polls:-akwa-ibom-orders-closure-of-inter-state-movement-on-saturday

Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has directed that all of the state borders be shut down from 7 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020, because of elections into the 31 Local government councils of the state.

Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo Wednesday night, however, noted that the subsisting state-wide daily curfew of 8 pm to 7 am was still in force till further notice.

His words, “In compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) will conduct elections on 31st October 2020 as earlier announced.

“In order to ensure a free, fair, credible and peaceful conduct of elections into the 31 Local Government Councils of Akwa Ibom State, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Mr Udom Emmanuel, has directed as follows: That all Inter-state border leading into Akwa Ibom State, be closed from 7 am to 2 pm on Saturday, 31st October 2020.

“All human and vehicular movements be restricted from 7 am to 2 pm on Saturday 31st October 2020. The subsisting state-wide daily curfew of 8 pm to 7 am is still in force till further notice”

The SSG, however, noted that those on essential duties, namely medical personnel, electoral officials, election observers, and accredited journalists are exempted from the movement restrictions.

He stressed that in order to enable active participation of civil servants in the election, work will close in the state at 2 pm on Friday 30 October 2020.

“Eligible voters are therefore enjoined to stay within the premises of their polling units during the period of the elections. All citizens and residents are advised to continue to be law-abiding in the maintenance of peace in Akwa Ibom State.

“All voters, while queuing to exercise their franchise, should comply with the Akwa Ibom State Government/Nigeria Centre for Disease Control/World Health Organisation approved COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

“All Security Agencies have been briefed to strictly enforce this restriction of movement directive”, Ekuwem stated.

Vanguard