Liam Neeson’s thriller Honest Thief takes home a modest $3.7 million at the US box office

Liam Neeson scored the top spot at the US box office over the weekend with his new movie Honest Thief.

The thriller earned a paltry $3.7 million, making it one of the weakest box office reports in years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The disappointing numbers arrive as movie theaters have reopened in Seattle and following an announcement from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that theaters outside of New York City can begin reopening if they meet safety criteria.

Anemic: Liam Neeson’s thriller Honest Thief led the US box office with $3.7 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter, even as earnings were among the weakest in years; still from Honest Thief

Honest Thief’s box office haul was bumped up to $4.2 million when adding in the Canadian box office totals.

‘Moviegoers, particularly couples, came back to theatres to enjoy Honest Thief in a theatrical environment and were rewarded with a movie rated 88 percent on the audience score from Rotten Tomatoes,’ said Tom Ortenberg of Open Road Films, which distributed the movie.

THR noted the film’s strong performance in Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and San Diego.

Behind Honest Thief was Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which earned $1.6 million, bring its US total to $50.6 million.

The mind-bending thriller’s haul was helped by the reopened Seattle theaters, as half of the top-10 grossing theaters were located there.

Tenet has continued to perform well overseas, and it earned an extra $5 million at the international box office, to raise its global total to $333.9 million, according to Variety.

The Robert DeNiro comedy The War With Grandpa came in second with $2.5 million, after earning $3.6 million in the US last week.

Tenet has continued to perform well overseas, and it earned an extra $5 million at the international box office, to raise its global total to $333.9 million, according to Variety

Box office: The War With Grandpa, which was originally slated for release back in February 2018, topped the box office with just $3.6 million

Older films have become popular at theaters, as studios have held back their bigger budget titles for 2021.

The Nightmare Before Christmas took advantage of the skimpy theater offerings and the Halloween season to earn an impressive $1.3 million for Disney.

Disney also had its cult Halloween film Hocus Pocus in theaters for a second week, where it earned $756,000.

Paramount’s Love And Monsters was released in theaters and VOD and earned $255,000.