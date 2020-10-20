Liberia: ‘We Expect Much More of You’ – Weah Swears in New Ministers

Monrovia — President George M. Weah has commissioned four new ministers into his Cabinet, but not without openly challenging them to deliver “more effectively” on the proponents of his government’s official development roadmap – the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The four-pillar PAPD, in essence, targets the improvement of the living standard of the vast majority of the population; ensuring good governance and democracy; economic empowerment; durable peace, and fairness.

All these are also supposed to reflect in the foreign policy objectives of the country – potentially through the advancement of ‘economic diplomacy.

Those sworn into office on Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemeyah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Ledgerhood Julius Rennie, Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism; Madam Mawine Gyatta Diggs, Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Cllr. Charles Gibson, Minister of Labour.

The induction comes after their nomination by the Executive Mansion, and subsequent confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Extremely cautious of the threat of COVID-19, there was a strict mandate of mask-wearing and other hygienic protocols being observed during the rather brief commissioning ceremony at the C. Cecil Dennis auditorium.

“Our expectations in you are very high. We are convinced that you will live up to these expectations,” President Weah told the honorees in his speech that propelled the ministers to be administered the oath of affirmation in the presence of their relatives, other senior government officials as well as members of the diplomatic corps and international partners.

The now Dean of the Cabinet, Kemeyah, was Liberia’s Ambassador to the United Nations prior to his appointment as Foreign Minister. He replaces Gbehzohngar M. Findley, who is now running for legislative office in Grand Bassa County.

Information Minister Ledgerhood J. Rennie, a career journalist, and communications guru, previously served as Director-General of the state-owned Liberia Broadcasting System – LBS.

Making remarks on behalf of his fellow honorees, Minister Kemeyah first lauded President Weah for their preferment and hastened to say that, “We will do all we can to ensure that we don’t make things difficult for you, Mr. President.”

This vow was reechoed by Min. Diggs, when she took the dais to respond to the President’s toast to them. “We will carry out your mandate and make sure that your government succeeds,” Diggs reechoed.

President Weah had averred that “at this midpoint of my Administration, I deem it necessary to reorganize my cabinet to make it more effective.”

He was making reference to the recent reshuffle in which former Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe was made Commissioner at the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) and former Commerce Minister now Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency.

At LBS, Madam Estelle Liberty Kemoh replaced now Information Minister Rennie.