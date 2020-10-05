Licensed to extort, oppress ordinary citizens

Their major responsibility is the protection of lives and properties. However, PRECIOUS IGBONWELUNDU reports that for several policemen in Nigeria, their firearms and uniforms have become licences for extortion and oppression of ordinary citizens.

On Friday, October 2, Jude Iyanu was arrested at Ipaja by policemen attached to Command Gate. He was inside a taxi when the cops flagged the vehicle down and collected his phone forcibly. After searching his mobile phone, the policemen extorted N30, 500 from him which he was forced to pay through a nearby Point of Sale (POS) machine operator identified as Hassan Adeiza Yakubu without giving him any reason for the fleece.

Like Iyanu, Debola was stopped by police operatives at Epe in August and forced him to part with N55, 000 because the rogue cops searched his belongings and found his brother’s Passport.

Accused of having the intention to kill the owner of the passport, all entreaties he made to the policemen fell on deaf ears as they neither allowed him to call the owner nor gave him access to his phone.

He was beaten with sticks, forced to enter their vehicle and driven to their police station at Ketu Ereyun in Epe where he and others who were illegally arrested were asked to take off their clothes and were photographed.

Still trying to understand what was happening; Debola and his co-detainees were marched to the counter preparatory for their movement into the cell.

“After several pleadings, they called me outside and said they would collect money from me. They said N1.5 million. I was shocked. I told them I don’t have that kind of money. They didn’t even listen. They took me to a POS spot (directly opposite the station) and asked me to send them N55, 000 from my account which I did when I had no other choice.

“That was when they released me and gave my phone and other belongings back to me. Thank God I had some money on me, I would have been stranded.”

A social media influencer, Bakare Olumide, in July, fell victim to the impunity of some criminals in police uniform at Ogudu who extorted N260, 000 at gunpoint after beating and forcing him to admit he was gay.

His only offence was being inside a taxi cab which they flagged down, diverted and proceeded to illegally search his phones, and personal items for possible incriminating materials. They did not find anything save for a phrase “gay men dey pay” in a group chat Bakare had with some friends. They demanded N500, 000 as settlement.

Frightened by their actions, Bakare negotiated with them to the tune of N260, 000 which they accepted and received through Paga, an amount the thieving crew refunded after human rights activists followed the victim to the police station to protest police extortion and brutality.

There was also the case of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) President of Kwara State University (KWASU), Kazeem Olaitan, who had a bitter experience in the hands of policemen on stop-and-search operation at Sagamu.

Olaitan had left Ikorodu for school that day when the vehicle he boarded was flagged down. All the five people in the vehicle were searched and allowed to go but Olaitan was held back because he has an iPhone Xmax.

According to him, the interrogating policeman asked him how he got the money to buy the phone and he explained that he was into forex trading with evidence to prove his claim but the cop would have none of it and instead requested “settlement.”

His refusal to part with money on the grounds that he has committed no offence kept him for two hours with the policemen stopping and extorting money from more victims as vehicles passed.

Another passenger, who attempted to record the illegal practices of the policemen, was beaten and arrested until Olaitan eventually paid N5, 000 before both of them were released.

Extortions galore

These are few of the hundreds of cases of police brutality and extortion Nigerians suffer in the hands of rogue cops attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Special Tactical Squad (STS), Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS), Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) and other tactical squads of the Nigeria Police.

Cases of such open abduction and robbery daily fill the media spaces with victims chronicling unimaginable ordeals they suffer in the hands of these cops who ironically, are trained for special missions and intelligence-based policing to curb heinous crimes.

A survey by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in alliance with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European Union (EU) ranked the Nigeria Police as the most corrupt institution in the country and also first in the prevalence of bribery index with 33 per cent.

Similarly, the Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation (SIAF) on the average gets 100 distress calls weekly on police extortion with 30 to 50 reports received each day skewed mostly to Southern states with peaks in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Benin, Owerri, Akwa Ibom and other Eastern states.

The group, The Nation gathered, has intervened in thousands of cases in the last four years with 250 to 500 cases handled monthly depending on festivities, holidays or policy being executed.

Sadly, these extortions are not limited to the police as other law enforcement agencies such as the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and even the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have all caught the bug and daily inflict untold hardships on the people.

A few months ago, there was uproar against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly conducting perception-based stop-and-search operations in Lekki, Lagos; a development that critics considered an aberration as well as institutionalised armed robbery and kidnapping against the masses.

SIAF, during a presentation at the public hearing on the Police Reforms Bill (now Act) in February, argued that illegal abductions and arbitrary detentions by security operatives were the most challenging human rights violation in Nigeria.

It held that the police were victims of the system like the public is directly impacted by their unprofessionalism and oppressive use of force outside the provision of the law as well as the spate of violence, robbery, abduction of innocent citizens for ransom by rogue police officers across Nigeria that peaked from 2015.

What went wrong?

For many years the police were starved of adequate funds needed to sort out all processes and operational issues. Training and retraining of policemen became a luxury the service could not afford just as issues relating to their welfare were relegated to the background.

Using last year’s budget as an example, activist lawyer, Segun Awosanya argued that the service suffered over seven decades of victimisation, neglect, adding “we have witnessed a budget that ignored training and equipment with massive N339 billion earmarked for “recurrent expenditure” meaning payroll, but only N599 million on training and a paltry N20 million on teaching aids (together 0.1 per cent of the recurrent expenses).

“Indeed, of the N16 billion for capital expenditure (4.7 per cent of recurrent expenses or 4.3 per cent of the total budget), only N 3.3 billion is for security equipment as against N10 billion for construction. There is no doubt about the little investment in supporting manpower and capacity development, which inadvertently attenuates the skill of the entire operatives.”

Awosanya, who is the founder of SIAF, told The Nation that the group was engaging with authorities on eradicating the culture of impunity and positioning a new one that serves as deterrent to offending officers.

Many bans, overhauls but zero results

The calls to ENDSARS have been on since 2017. The Federal Government and police hierarchy have a number of times stepped in with policy statements of disbanding or overhauling the tactical squads to adhere to best practices. However, these bans seem to have been mere rhetoric as the perpetrators appeared emboldened and untouchable.

Little wonder Sunday’s ban by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu on SARS, other tactical squads from routine patrols, stop-and-search operations and other regular policing duties was considered another lip service to assuage Nigerians on various social media platforms condemning the incessant killings, brutality, harassment of youths and various abuses of human rights by policemen.

As usual, the October 4 ban followed outcry that greeted a video footage of a young man in Ughelli, Delta State, allegedly thrown off a moving vehicle by policemen attached to Operation Delta Safe who sped off with the victim’s Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and their patrol van afterwards.

Way forward

Awosanya emphasised the need for training and equipping the police as well as better welfare and deployment of innovative policing.

“Police officers want to be assured that they are part of something bigger than them that cares and caters for them. Funding, recruitment, training, promotion, remuneration/welfare, operations, succession/leadership, policing principles and general democratisation of the police are vital.”