Life Lager to invest over N40m in small businesses

By Chioma Obinna

ECONOMY

Life Lager said it is set to support over 200 businesses with a cumulative sum of over N40 million in its progress booster campaign, “Chop Life Experience”.

The campaign is designed to empower consumers with cash to support their businesses and would be done through in-bar activations across Southeastern cities including Enugu, Aba, Uyo, Warri, Onitsha and Port Harcourt.

Commenting on the campaign National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Funso Ayeni, said: “As a brand, Life Lager believes in progress and the Chop Life Experience is our way of empowering our consumers. We recognise that sometimes all we need is financial support to get our dreams off the ground, and help us progress. We share this sentiment, and we are humbled to have the opportunity to support businesses across the southeast.

“Life Lager has had a stellar year with remarkable initiatives such as their brand’s relaunch, as well as the widely acclaimed lighting of the Niger Bridge and the release of its theme song titled “Chop Life” featuring Phyno and Flavour.”

Life Lager Beer was first brewed in Onitsha, Anambra State in 1981 and has since grown from a regional beer brand to becoming one of the leading lager brands in the country. The brand is best known for its rich taste and its optimistic theme of progress.