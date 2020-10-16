Life under Level 5: What it would look like for the country

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended that the country be moved to Level 5 restrictions of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 strategy for a period of six weeks.

Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal are currently under Level 4 restrictions amid ongoing concern over the rate of infection. The rest of the country is under Level 3, though household visits were also restricted to essential circumstances this week.

Earlier this month the Government rejected a recommendation from Nphet that the country be moved to Level 5.

Here is what Level 5 restrictions would entail:

Can I travel outside my county?

No. Under Level 5 you will be asked to stay at home, with the exception that you can exercise within five kilometres of your home.

The advice states that you should work from home unless you work in health, social care or other essential services that cannot be done from home.

Can I have any visitors to my home?

No. There are to be no visitors to your home or garden.

Could I meet up with family or a friend away from my home, in a park?

No. Social or family gatherings shouldn’t take place in other settings either.

Does this mean weddings are cancelled?

Weddings can still go ahead, with up to six guests allowed to attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Are organised indoor or outdoor gatherings allowed to take place such as conferences, events in theatres or other arts events?

No organised indoor or outdoor events can take place under Level 5. Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions all remain closed.

Parks and outdoor playgrounds can remain open with protective measures in place.

Will schools close?

The Government’s plan says recommendations for schools, crèches, higher and adult education under Level 5 will be based on the “situation and evidence at time”.

Is all sport cancelled?

Individual training only can take place. Under Level 5 there are no matches or events to happen while gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools close.

What happens to pubs and restaurants?

Bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs can only offer takeaway or delivery. Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Are retail outlets, hairdressers/barbers allowed to stay open?

Essential retail is only allowed to stay open and face coverings must continue to be worn. All other retail and personal services close.

What about Mass and funerals?

Religious services will be held online while places of worship remain open for private prayer. Up to 10 mourners can attend a funeral.

Can hotels and similar accommodation stay open?

They are open only for those with “essential non-social and non-tourist purposes”.

Do over-70s and medically vulnerable people have to cocoon?

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home. Specific guidance is also due to be issued regarding these groups.

Can I visit a relative in a nursing home?

Visits to long-term residential care facilities continue to be suspended under Level 5 aside from “critical and compassionate circumstances”.

What about public transport?

Face coverings must continue to be worn on public transport. People should only use public transport if they are essential workers or for essential purposes only. People are advised to walk or cycle where possible. Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25 per cent.