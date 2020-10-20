life-under-level-5:-what-will-the-next-six-weeks-look-like-for-the-state?

The Government has moved to a “soft” Level 5 restrictions strategy for six weeks from Wednesday night. So what will this mean?

Can I travel outside my county?

No. Under Level 5 you will be asked to stay at home, with the exception that you can exercise within 5km of your home.

There will be a penalty for movement outside 5km of home, with exemptions to this for essential work and essential purposes.

The advice states that you should work from home unless you work in health, social care or other essential services that cannot be done from home.

Can I have any visitors to my home?

No. There are to be no visitors to your home or garden.

However, there will be the concept of an extended household, known as a support bubble, for defined categories of individuals to support those at risk of social isolation and/or mental ill-health.

Could I meet up with family or a friend away from my home, in a park?

It is possible to meet with one other household in an outdoor setting which is not a home or garden, such as a park, including for exercise.

Large social or family gatherings shouldn’t take place in other settings, except for weddings or funerals.

Does this mean weddings are cancelled?

Weddings can still go ahead, with up to 25 guests allowed to attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Are organised indoor or outdoor gatherings allowed to take place such as conferences, events in theatres or other arts events?

No organised indoor or outdoor events can take place under Level 5. Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions all remain closed.

Parks and outdoor playgrounds can remain open with protective measures in place.





Will schools close?

The Government’s plan says recommendations for schools, crèches, higher and adult education under Level 5 will be based on the “situation and evidence at time”.

Government announced that schools and crèches will remain open over the next six weeks “in line with current Nphet advice”.

Is all sport cancelled?

Under the Level 5 plan, individual training only can take place. Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools close.

No adult training or matches should take place, with the exception of professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing, which are being permitted to continue behind closed doors.

In addition, in recognition of the impact of restrictions on children and young people, non-contact training can continue for school-aged children, outdoors in pods of 15.

What happens to pubs and restaurants?

Bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs can only offer takeaway or delivery. Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed. Wet pubs in Dublin also remain closed.

Are retail outlets, hairdressers/barbers allowed to stay open?

Essential retail is only allowed to stay open and face coverings must continue to be worn. Some of the essential retail outlets permitted to remain open includes businesses selling foods and beverages on a takeaway basis, newspaper sales, supermarkets and pharmacies and chemists.

Outlets selling products necessary for the essential upkeep and functioning of places of residence and businesses are also allowed to remain open, as well as businesses selling health, medical or orthopaedic goods.

Fuel service stations and heating fuel providers, businesses selling items for the health and welfare of animals, laundries and drycleaners, banks post offices and credit unions can also remain open.

Outlets selling safety supplies , hardware outlets, businesses providing repair and maintenance of mechanically propelled vehicles or bicycles can also remain open.

Optician and optometrists, hearing services, businesses selling office products and outlets selling electrical and communications technology are permitted to remain open on an emergency basis.

All other retail and personal services close.

What about Mass and funerals?

Religious services will be held online while places of worship remain open for private prayer. Up to 10 mourners can attend a funeral.

Can hotels and similar accommodation stay open?

They are open only for those with “essential non-social and non-tourist purposes”.

Do over-70s and medically vulnerable people have to cocoon?

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

It is recommended that they stay at home as much as possible, limit engagement to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced.

When exercising outdoors, it is important to maintain two metres distance from others and wash hands on returning home, the advice states. It is recommended to shop during designated hours only, while wearing a face covering, and to avoid public transport.

Can I visit a relative in a nursing home?

Visits to long-term residential care facilities continue to be suspended under Level 5 aside from “critical and compassionate circumstances”.

What about public transport?

Face coverings must continue to be worn on public transport. People should only use public transport if they are essential workers or for essential purposes only. People are advised to walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25 per cent to allow essential workers to get to work. School transport will be unaffected.