Lifeless Body of Woman Found in Drainage in Benue

The Lifeless body of a woman has been found inside a drainage channel in Benue state on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the dead body which was allegedly dumped inside the drainage on Calabar Street in the High-Level area of Makurdi, was found by residents.

It was gathered that residents of the area discovered the corpse in the early hours of Sunday, October 11.

The deceased has been identified by his family members as Angbiandoo Gbavaan.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said that family of the deceased has been traced.

Anene said that the identified corpse has been deposited at Bishop Murray Morgue for autopsy, adding that investigation into the matter was on progress.

