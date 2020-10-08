Breaking News

Like a hospital, Stephen Donnelly under pressure but not overwhelmed

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

Miriam Lord: Timelines and clashing accounts as Minister levels on Nphet


Updated: 35 minutes ago

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly: at the centre of the storm over the Taoiseach and Tánaiste’s public annoyance over learning at the last minute that the National Public Health Emergency Team was recommending an escalation to Level-5 lockdown. Photograph: Julien Behal

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly: at the centre of the storm over the Taoiseach and Tánaiste’s public annoyance over learning at the last minute that the National Public Health Emergency Team was recommending an escalation to Level-5 lockdown. Photograph: Julien Behal

Stephen Donnelly sounded sick as a small hospital in Ireland on Thursday: under serious pressure but not overwhelmed.

Yet.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Former Fine Gael minister Tom O’Donnell dies aged 94

Previous article

Kenny says Connolly and Idah were ruled out for Covid-19 reasons

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News