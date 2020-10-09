Lil Frosh Arrested For Alleged Physical Assault Of Ex-girlfriend

Lil Frosh

Embattled Nigerian rapper Sanni Goriola Wasiu better known as Lil Frosh has been arrested for the alleged assault on his girlfriend Gift Camille.

Reports have it that the up and coming rapper has been detained at Alagbo Police station, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

This is coming a few days after his former record label, the Davido-owned DMW also gave the rapper the boot over the accusations.

In reaction to the allegation of domestic violence, DMW released a statement that read in part:

“In light of the recent allegations made against Mr Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh, we would like to state that as a record label, domestic violence is not a trivial matter and we will never support or condone such behaviour.”

Lil Frosh came under fire on Monday, October 5, 2020, after he was called out by Michael, the manager and brother of Frosh’s embattled girlfriend, Gift Camille.

Camille’s brother, Michael alleged that this is not the first time Frosh has assaulted Camille. He made the allegation along with images of a badly bruised Camille.

Camille works as a model and according to Michael who came forward with the allegations, she has had to miss jobs because of Lil Frosh’s abuse.

In reaction to the news of DMW terminating Lil Frosh’s contract, musician Oladips apologised to Davido on behalf of Lil Frosh.

Davido in his reaction however said that Lil Frosh is his ‘brother for life’ and it is not his place to do the forgiving.

Davido said:

“That’s my lil brother for life… as long as i am alive, he no go suffer. But its not me that needs to do the forgiving.”

Lil Frosh recently got signed into DMW on the 24th of September after leaving his former label “Aloma Music Worldwide” for what he termed “irreconcilable differences” and this new contract has been terminated just 12 days later.