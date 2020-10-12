Lil Frosh Issues Apology For Alleged Assault Of Ex-girlfriend

Lil Frosh

Embattled Nigerian rapper Sanni Goriola better known as Lil Fresh is finally speaking out days after he was accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Iyomaterie Okeoghene Taiwo better known as Gift Camille.

News broke last week that the up and coming rapper was allegedly assaulting Camille. He was called out by Michael, the manager and brother of Gift Camille.

Michael alleged that this is not the first time Frosh has assaulted Camille. He made the allegation along with images of a badly bruised Camille.

In reaction to the allegation, the entertainer was given the boot by his label, Davido Music Worldwide.

Reacting to the allegations, DMW stated in a press release that it would never support or condone domestic abuse:

“In light of recent allegations made against Mr. Sanni Goriola Wasiu a.k.a. Lil Frosh, we would like to state that as a record label, domestic violence is not a trivial matter and we will never support or condone such behavior. “There is no excuse for the actions of Lil Frosh and we understand that there is nothing that can be said or done to take away the insensitivity shown.”

Days later, it was reported that Frosh was arrested for the alleged assault.

It was gathered that he was detained at Alagbo Police station, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The embattled rapper is now speaking publicly about the incident for the first time.

The former DMW signee in a statement apologized for his actions and inactions while urging fans to remain calm.

The statement reads: