lil-wayne-praises-donald-trump-and-his-work-on-criminal-justice-reform-after-their-‘great-meeting’

50 Cent: Rapper 50 Cent endorsed Donald Trump stating that Joe Biden’s tax policy will turn him into ’20 Cent.’

The Hip-Hop mogul, 45, sparked a social media circus when he shared an image of the super tax the Democrat candidate was proposing – 62 percent for those earning more than $400,000 in New York City, 50 Cent’s home.

‘WHAT THE F—! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT.’ 50 Cent wrote. ‘I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f—ing mind.’

50 Cent later appeared to change his mind, saying: ‘F*** Donald Trump, I never liked him.’ After Lil Wayne’s post he tweeted: ‘oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.’

Ice Cube: The rapper confirmed that he will collaborate with the Trump Administration on a program to invest in black communities.

He defended his decision to work with Donald Trump on a plan for black Americans, insisting he is ‘working with whoever is in power’ and that he is ‘not on nobody’s team’.

Ice Cube hit headlines after it was revealed his organization would work with the Trump administration’s Platinum Plan, which the President has held up as a program to support invest capital in black communities.

Herschel Walker: The retired football great has also voiced his support for Trump.

In a recent interview, he slammed the press for not scrutinizing Joe Biden’s relationship with a former Klansman-turned-senator while warning that voters should re-elect President Trump because ‘Democrats do not like America.’

The former All Pro running back, who spoke in support of Trump at the Republican National Convention this past summer, said Democrats will ‘take your freedoms’ if they win in November.

Dennis Rodman: Former NBA star Rodman has previously said that he likes Trump as a friend but has been more tight-lipped about whether he likes him as president.

He took an about turn this year, however, calling Trump for a ‘Make America Great Again’ tweet days after he death of black man George Floyd in police custody.

‘Make America Safe for minorities,’ Rodman returned.

Mike Tyson: Trump and Tyson have had a rocky friendship and business partnerships for at least 30 years.

Tyson endorsed Trump for president in 2016 and is said to have played an instrumental part in securing votes.

The pair still appear to be close friends with Trump in May sending words of encouragement via Twitter after Tyson announced his plan to return to the ring.

‘Keep punching Mike!’ he wrote.

Floyd Mayweather: In November 2016 as Trump was elected, Mayweather defended his vulgar comments about women calling it ‘locker room talk’.

‘Listen, if y’all didn’t want the man in the White House, y’all should have voted the other way,’ Mayweather told Hollywood Unlocked.

More recently he has tried to distance himself from the president, however, and hit back at claims that they are friends.

‘I don’t want my name in no bulls–t,’ Mayweather told TMZ in 2018. ‘I’m out of it.’

Kanye West: While the rapper is attempting to run for the presidency himself this year, he has previously spoken out in support of Trump and worn a Make America Great Again hat as he visited the Oval Office in 2018.

He told Trump that he ‘is on his hero’s journey’. West told Trump, ‘I love you,’ as he came around to give him a hug.

On July 4, he announced that he no longer supported Trump as he launched his own presidential bid.

‘I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,’ he told Forbes.

He also said it was wrong to assume that black people will always vote for Democrats. ‘To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,’ he claimed.

The rapper has denied claims that he is being used by Trump to siphon black votes from the Democrats with his presidential bid this year.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron: The Kentucky AG has become a high-profile name this year for his role in the Breonna Taylor case.

Trump also shortlisted him on his Supreme Court nominee list and he spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of the president.

Cameron has claimed that Trump is the ‘best for this country’ amid racial strife.

‘Whether it be economically, or whether it is related to how he fights every day for the American worker,’ he told ABC News.

‘I appreciate the values that this party upholds and I think they’ve been consistent with the way that the president has conducted himself in the last four years.’

Shawne Merriman: The former linebacker has said that he believes Trump is misunderstood but that he has ‘always been a good friend’.

‘He’s a little bit more honest than others,’ Merriman admitted.

He had been a critic of Clinton in the lead-up to the 2016 election, slamming her over the email scandal.

‘Moral of the story, you lose when you delete,’ he tweeted after Trump’s victory.