Linus Idahosa surprises wife, Stephanie

Olushola Victor

IT was all fun for top actress and producer Stephanie Linus and friends as her husband pulled a surprise birthday stunt on her at Circa Restaurant, Lekki, Lagos, recently.

When she walked majestically into the decorated hall in a black dress, she was stunned as well-wishers chorused birthday songs. She couldn’t have seen it coming as she was accompanied to the venue by her husband.

Since it was an all-white themed party, the pretty woman and her hubby later changed their outfits. As she danced to “Ololufe” by Tosin Martins with her husband, it was hard not to take a glance at her gorgeous dress. It was sexy, yet mature and classy.

Kate Henshaw, in particular, added energy and positive vibes to the private dinner. She was the lead vocalist as well as dancing queen.

Other friends who dined and wined with the couple included Chief Executive Officer, Nichole By Haguanna, Aisha Augah; Chief Executive Officer, Enthyst Events, Ndidi Obioha; celebrity journalist, Azuka Ogujibuba and top fashion designer, Lanre Dasilva-Ajayi.

Stephanie, who is the sixth among Mary and Chima Okereke’s eight children, tied the knot with Idahosa in April 2012 in Paris, France, at a private wedding ceremony. The union is blessed with a son, Maxwell, born in October 2015.