Lions Club provides free eye screening to Ikorodu residents

In commemoration of the World Sight Day, members of Ikorodu Doyen Lions Club have provided free eye screening to residents of Aga community in Ikorodu, Lagos State.







President of the club, Femi Aluko, said more than 300 residents benefited from the initiative with free eye glasses distributed. The club would finance beneficiaries whose cases require surgical operations.







He said: “In Lions Club worldwide, the month of October is very important to us. That is when we do this sight project. Our main focus is sight. Each of the 14 Lions Clubs in Ikorodu will embark on this campaign in different communities between October 8 and 15.







Chairman of Aga Tutun Community Development Association, Ikorodu, Kola Akinsanya, commended the club for the programme.