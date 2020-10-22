lisa-marie-presley-breaks-silence-over-son-ben-keough’s-suicide-with-heartbreaking-instagram-post

Lisa Marie Presley posted a heartfelt tribute to her late son on what would have been his 28th birthday on Wednesday, speaking out for the first time since he took his own life in the family’s Southern California home this past summer.

‘My beautiful beautiful angel,’ the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram next to a picture of Benjamin Keough as he is about to blow out birthday candles on a cake.

‘I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.’

Presley’s post continued: ‘The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.

‘I will never be the same.

‘Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley.

‘I know you would want that.

‘Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.’

Presley ended the post with a sad emoji and a broken heart emoji.

Last week, an autopsy revealed that Keough had cocaine and alcohol in his system when he shot himself dead.

On July 12, Keough killed himself in the family mansion in Calabasas after arguing with his girlfriend.

At the time, sources revealed he’d been ‘struggling’ and that his death, while devastating, was not a ‘huge surprise’ to his mother or other relatives.

Surveillance footage showed him having an argument with his girlfriend, Diana Pinto, in the backyard of their home.

He then went inside, locked himself in a bathroom, placed a gun in his mouth and shot himself.

Pinto heard the gunshot, went inside and had to use a bobby pin to gain access to the bathroom. She found him dead and called police.

It’s unclear how much alcohol or cocaine he had in his system but there were traces of both, according to the report which was released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office released earlier this week.

The report also describes Keough’s history with mental illness.

He had tried to take his life six months earlier, then spent three weeks in rehab four months before he died.

Keough had attempted rehab three times before but never completed it.

The autopsy makes reference to his drug abuse and says he also had a history of depression.

Keough shot himself at a party for his girlfriend Diana Pinto (pictured together) and brother-in-law’s joint birthday

Police responded to a ‘rescue response’ call at this home about 6:30am Sunday July 13

Lisa Marie has previously spoken of her son’s, left, similarity to her dad Elvis, right, calling their resemblance ‘uncanny’

The coroner’s office made it public on October 12. It also refers to him having bouts of ‘major depression’ where he would spend days in the bedroom of his home.

Keough was the son of Lisa Marie and musician Danny Keough, her first of four husbands. The pair were together from 1988 until 1994.

Ben’s death ‘devastated’ her and led to fears with her most recent ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, that it would trigger her to relapse.

Neighbors previously told DailyMail.com that they heard arguing on the morning of Keogh’s suicide at around 3am.

He killed himself at around 6am.

Pinto was heard crying, telling police that she feared she would be blamed by his family for his death.

Benjamin’s grandmother Priscilla, 75, married Elvis in 1967 but they divorced six years later. They had only daughter Lisa Marie in 1968. Elvis died just nine years later.

Lisa Marie, who has three other children, had previously spoken of her son’s similarity to her dad Elvis, calling their resemblance ‘uncanny’.

We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. Call 1 (800) 273 – 8255.