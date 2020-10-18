LISTEN: #EndSARS launches online Radio ‘Soro Soke’ (AUDIO)

Idowu Bankole
As the #EndSARS protests continue to gain momentum across the country, online radio, Soro Soke FM as been launched to air the views of aggrieved protesters who are calling for an end to unjust killings of innocent citizens.
The protesters have been on the streets for 9 days, where they have held candle nights for victims of police brutality, organised Jumaat prayers and Sunday worship service.
