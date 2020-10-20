listen-to-#endsars-protesters,-idahosa-tells-buhari

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International (CGMI), Margaret Idahosa, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to accede to the demands of #ENDSARS protests.

She said this will assuage the protesters and preserve the nation from the already-tensed polity.

The cleric said the #ENDSARS were simply expressing disgust over years of neglect and bad governance, calling on the President to shift demands and meet their demands.

Idahosa, in a statement by the church’s Director of Administration, Odemwingie Okundaye, said: “We have watched with keen interest, the events in our nation and it behoves on us as a church to speak for the oppressed, to stand for good governance, equity and the sanctity of life.

“This is so, because the church is a microcosm of the society and a conglomerate of diverse backgrounds.

“CGMI cannot keep silent and watch the lives of our youths wasted by those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting them.

“We will like to commiserate with the families of the people who lost their lives before and during the protests. Jesus Christ died for humanity and He will love to see all men saved and not perish.

“Every great nation can point at sometimes in their history when through a struggle, they transitioned into greatness. We believe that the present agitations go beyond just reforming the police, which is just a symptom of the deplorable state of our polity.

“The agitations are as a result of the long years of neglect and insensitivity of leadership, arising from bad governance, impunity, abject poverty, and extra-judicial killings, among others, in our nation.

“It is our sincere desire to see positive measures in the approaches of government at addressing the critical issues.”

The cleric assured the church would continue to uphold the nation and leaders in prayers, stressing Nigerians would triumph over the present challenges.