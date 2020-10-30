Listen to Wizkid’s New Album: “Made In Lagos”

Wizkid has released his new album Made in Lagos. The 14-track album features contributions from Burna Boy, Skepta, Ella Mai, H.E.R., and more. Listen to Made in Lagos below.

Made in Lagos was originally scheduled for release on October 15, but WizKid delayed the project because of the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria. In a press release, he said:

It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality. Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight on what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families—our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move. #endSARS.

WizKid, along with artists like Burna Boy, Davido, and Beyoncé—has been vocal about protesting police brutality and calling for an end to Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

