Lithuanian Foreign Minister Goes Into Self-Isolation After Macron Visit

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) talks with Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius (C-R) as they arrive to lay a wreath at Antakalnis cemetery in Vilnius, on September 29, 2020, during Macron’s official visit to Lithuania and the Baltic region. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Lithuania’s foreign minister is self-isolating after a French embassy official he met during President Emmanuel Macron’s visit tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Monday.

Linas Linkevicius “will be in self-isolation this week because he had a close contact” with the official, his spokeswoman Rasa Jakilaitiene told AFP.

The French embassy in Vilnius said two people at the diplomatic mission had tested positive but the visiting delegation had tested negative.

“The two persons who were tested positive work at the French embassy. The whole delegation coming from Paris was tested negative before leaving and all necessary precautions were respected during the visit,” spokesman Sami Fisek told AFP.

A French presidency source told AFP that Macron himself had not been in contact with the people who tested positive.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife also took a virus test after contact with one of the French officials and it was negative.

Macron visited Lithuania on September 28-29.

-AFP