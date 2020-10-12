LIVE: #EndSARS Protest Continues As Nigerians Demand More

SARS protest at Lekki Toll Gate. PHOTO: Twitter/@eetimm

The public outcry and protest against police brutality and operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) continued on Monday with Nigerians making more demands.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had earlier announced the dissolution of the F-SARS after days of protests across the country.

The protest continues across the country continued on Monday with the protesters demanding the immediate release of all arrested protesters; justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families and setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days).

Other demands include psychological evaluation and retraining of all disbanded SARS before they can be redeployed and increase in police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The police unit was founded in 1992 to combat cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes. But SARS, instead, over time, has gained notoriety for its reckless intimidation of innocent civilians through puerile profiling and wanton abuse of power.

Read on for updates about the latest developments from and around the protests:

5:00 am Protesters Block Lekki-Epe Toll Gate

Protesters laid siege to the Lekki toll gate, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway. They gathered at the toll gate as early as 5:00 am to protest police brutality and demand scrap of the F-SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Their activities grounded vehicular traffic along the expressway forcing commuters and motorists on their way to work to a standstill.

Several residents who have to access the toll gate to get to work said they had returned home because of the massive traffic.

10:02am: Jos Residents Demand Justice For Victims Of #EndSARS Protests

A group of concerned youths in Plateau, the capital of Jos joined the protest as they marched along major streets of Jos metropolis.

Displaying placards with different inscriptions, the protesters are calling for the immediate release of all arrested protesters as well as demanding justice for all deceased victims or police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

Other demands include the setting up of an independent body to oversee the investigation of police misconduct and increase in Police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

12: 48noon Buhari Promises Extensive Reforms Of Nigeria Police Force

President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the outcry on the reform of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) promising to extensively reform the Force.

The President declared that the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is the first step to extensive police reforms by his administration.

He disclosed this while delivering a speech at the launch of the presidential youth empowerment scheme at the State House in Abuja.

He also promised to ensure that all those who are responsible for the misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice.

