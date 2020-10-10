LIVE: #EndSARS Protests Continue, Gain Momentum

Pop star, Folarin “Falz” Falana (centre) at an #EndSARS protest held in Lagos.

Many Nigerians have continued to proclaim #EndSars slogans on streets across the country, insisting on the scrapping of an infamous police unit.

The unit at the centre of the storm, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, was founded in 1992 to combat cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes. But SARS, instead, over time, has gained notoriety for its reckless intimidation of innocent civilians through puerile profiling and wanton abuse of power.

Calls for the unit’s disbandment dates as far back as 2017; while the Federal Government and police chiefs have made several pledges to implement reform, reports of SARS’ brutal activities against civilians have not abated.

The current wave of protest can be traced to October 3, after another report of extra-judicial killing in Delta State (the police have denied any killing took place).

It sparked fresh concerns and anger. Fuelled by this, and the outpouring of tales of traumatic experiences at the hands of officials of the unit, many Nigerians have held protests in many states, including Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna, Osun, Edo, and Imo.

The protests continued on Saturday as participants dismissed the ban on SARS patrol, announced on Sunday last week, by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu and the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday asking the IGP to address the excesses of erring officials and “ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.”

Protesting Nigerians say similar promises in the past yielded no change; they want SARS scrapped.



Protest Spreads To Bayelsa

20:00 – Amnesty International says it is receiving reports of the police firing live ammunition and tear gas at protesters in Abuja, the nation’s seat of power.

We are receiving disturbing reports of police firing live ammunition and tear gas at #EndSARS protesters at Police HQ Abuja. Protest is not a crime. Using lethal force on protesters is a violation of right to freedom of assembly. #EndSarsNow — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 10, 2020

19:31 – Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed sadness over the death of Jimoh Isiaka, “who was shot during the EndSars protest in Ogbomoso” today.

I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of one of our children, Jimoh Isiaka, who was shot during the ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso. He later died at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/3elzVeRkwk — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 10, 2020

Davido To Lead Protest In Abuja Tomorrow

Popular musician Davido has announced that he will be leading the #EndSARS protest on Sunday. The singer said this on Saturday through his Instagram post. He called on Nigerians living in Abuja to come and join him in the protest. Read the full story here.

19:01 – Music Disc Jockey and Internet Celebrity, DJ Cuppy, says she has flown in from Dubai to Lagos to join the #EndSars protest.

18:50 – English Premier League striker of Nigerian descent, Tammy Abraham, has joined in the call for #EndSars.

18:30 – Big Brother Nigeria 2020 winner, Laycon, has been tweeting in support of the #EndSars movement.

You don’t have to go through it to speak about it or make a change, you just gotta give a damn !

God bless everyone protesting and everyone lending a voice in one way or another. The will of the people is the will of the State. ❤️+💡#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsNow — Laycon #EndSARS 💡 (@itsLaycon) October 10, 2020

18:23 – Okay, some ‘peaceful’ news here. Lagos state government spokesman, Gawat Jubril, says some protesters were allowed to join police vehicles after getting weary from walking.

In Ikorodu today, Some #EndSARS Protesters were tired of walking and decided to join police vehicles to continue their peaceful protest and they were all allowed … including the DPO Sagamu road’s vehicle. PEACE !!!! pic.twitter.com/waF7ega4Tn — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) October 10, 2020

18:21 – Amnesty International is reporting that the Nigerian police has killed a protester in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

18:20 – It appears religious organisations are now choosing to pledge support for the #EndSars movement.

Reposted from @thestarhub_ We won’t be sitting this one out! Many of our brothers & sisters have been treated unjustly, exploited and intimidated. We deserve to live, dress, work & move freely. We deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. We say #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/puB6kGb5z7 — DaystarNG (@DaystarNG) October 10, 2020

18:16 – Activist Omoyele Sowore, says protesters will camp at the Police Headquarters in Abuja tonight.

#EndSARS Abuja team sleeping over at the ⁦@PoliceNG⁩ Force Headquarters tonight! Please join in bring them food, water, tents and sleeping mats, mosquito repellents etc #NoGoingBack #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/8b3M61kymP — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) October 10, 2020

Burna Boy Pitches In

Afrobeats-sensation, Burna Boy has also joined the #EndSars movement.

He issued a statement on Saturday announcing the birth of a project which he called PROJECTPROTECT, an initiative set up to provide financial, medical, and legal resources during and after #ENDSARS protests.

