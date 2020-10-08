LIVE: President Buhari Arrives NASS, To Present Proposed 2021 Budget Of N13tn

A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly where he is now set to present the proposed 2021 Budget of N13 trillion to the lawmakers.

Compared to budget presentations done in previous years, the President was only accompanied by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a few ministers, while the others are expected to participate virtually.

According to Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the new arrangement became necessary in order to maintain social distancing during the presentation, as a result of the COVID-19.

Before presenting the proposed budget, the President is expected to give a breakdown of the performance of the 2020 budget.

The lawmakers are also expected to consider and pass the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Stay With Us For The Live Updates.

11:10 am: The event commenced with both Christian and Muslim prayers.

11:15 am: Senate President Ahmed Lawan addresses the lawmakers. He also notes that while the 2020 budget focussed on job creationa and economic stability among other things, the 2021 budget is targetted at the consolidating on the of gains on the 2020 budget.

11:20 am: President Buhari addresses the House on the performance of the 2020 budget.

He notes that the challenging global and economic environment had major implications on the nation.

He, however, highlights that the government did not relent on its effort at poverty alleviation and job creation. One of which included the Public Works Programme.

The President adds that despite the challenges, the government has delivered on key polices, programmes and projects