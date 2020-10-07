LIVE UPDATES: Akeredolu, Jegede Square Off At Ondo Governorship Debate

The stage is set for the candidates of the APC and PDP

All is now set for the debate between some of the candidates taking part in the Ondo State Governorship election billed for Saturday.

Two out of 17 candidates were selected and they will take to the stage tonight in an encounter that hopes to unearth the plans of the candidates and how they hope to achieve them.

The candidates are the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede.

The debate is being organised by Channels Television, in partnership with the Civil Society Elections Situation Room and UK AID with support from UK foreign commonwealth development office.

7:03 pm: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu arrived at the venue of the debate but the candidate of the PDP is yet to arrive at the venue.

7:04 pm: The time of the debate has been shifted to 7:30 pm

7:30 pm: The debate has commenced as hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu seated in the crowd

APC Candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu called to the podium to speak

7:39 pm: We Need Very Composed And Focused Leadership – Akeredolu

7: 39 pm: Things Will Change For Better In Ondo – Akeredolu

7:41 pm: What I Will Do Within My First 100 Days If Re-Elected – Akeredolu

7:43 pm: PDP Candidate has arrived at the debate

7: 48 pm: In his opening remarks, he decries the increase in school fees by the state government and other challenges faced by the people

7:49 pm: Now on break