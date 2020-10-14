Local council aspirants to undergo compulsory drug test in Kano

Ahead of the local government election scheduled to hold January 16th, 2021, Kano State government yesterday vowed to subject all contestants to a compulsory drug test.

Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Kano, Murtala Sule Garo who revealed the development at a workshop organised by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) said the decision was part of government policies to rid Kano of an illicit substance.

Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje had directed NDLEA to conduct a similar test to all his political appointees in 2019 before offering them portfolio.

Garo, who reaffirm Ganduje administration’s commitment to riddle drug abuse among political leaders, disclosed that plan is underway to extend the same test to all its employees at the 44 Local government areas.

The commissioner declared that government would not hesitate to issue necessary disciplinary measures against anyone found with the trace of illicit substance including a compulsory recommendation for rehabilitation.

“The Governor will very soon approve the screening and conduct of compulsory test for all our workers across the 44 Local government areas. You are aware that the local government election in the state is around the corner.

“The Governor will mandate all and any aspirants for the councillorship and chairmanship seats to undergo a drug test at the NDLEA headquarters in Kano. Similarly, the Governor organized this two-day workshop to sensitize and create awareness for our workers across the 44 Local government areas in order to be aware and cautious of drug abuse.

“The two-day workshop is expected to acquaint the participants with the impact of drug abuse in order to go back to their respective local government and communities to sensitize the teaming youths, women, men, working-class and school children to shun drug abuse.

The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Dr Ibrahim Abdu said it has all the necessary facilities to carry out the exercise. Abdu added that the command has successfully carried out the test on the Commissioners and permanent secretaries in the state.

The NDLEA Commander also commended the Governor Ganduje led administration for its relentless efforts and measures put in place in the state to curb the menace noting that with the various intervention in the state and efforts of it doggedness of its personnel, the state has dropped from the first ranking on drug abuse table to the sixth position.

