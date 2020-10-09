Long road to gender equality

The ‘World Bank’s Global Gender Gap Index 2020’ ranked Nigeria 128th of 153 countries and 27th of 53 countries in Africa. This, according to experts, implies that the country still has a long way to go to attain gender equality and equal representation for women. However, while Nigeria is said to have done well in bridging the gender gap in economic participation and opportunity, her performance in political empowerment has been very low. Assistant Editor CHIKODI OKEREOCHA reports.

The strong entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerian women has never been in doubt. The Chief Economist & Partner, West Africa Financial Services Leader, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Nigeria), Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, confirmed this much when he said Nigerian women account for 41 per cent ownership of micro-businesses in Nigeria, with 23 million female entrepreneurs operating within this segment.

Nevin in PwC’s report entitled: “Impact of women on Nigeria’s economy”, said this places Nigeria among the highest entrepreneurship rates globally. He noted that the high-level participation of female entrepreneurs is, however, often driven mainly by necessity, which is the norm in emerging markets like Nigeria where there is insufficient formal employment.

Necessity-driven entrepreneurs are those who are pushed into starting businesses because they have no other source of income. Consequently, despite the high-level of female entrepreneurs relative to most countries, Nevin said there were challenges in the country that limit women from scaling-up their businesses.

The PwC’s report, which was made available to The Nation, assessed the impact of women on Nigeria’s economic development through analysis of women’s participation and representation in the private and public sectors. It was the first of two reports by PwC highlighting the impact of women on Nigeria’s economic development.

Noting that there are barriers that limit women from scaling-up their businesses, Nevin said in the formal sector, very important results are emerging. For instance, at the lower levels in formal employment there is almost an even 50-50 split in the workplace between men and women.

However, as both sexes climb up the corporate ladder, women begin to decline in representation on the senior leadership teams and at the board level. “As a result, women own only 20 per cent of enterprises in the formal sector in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, only about 12 per cent of directors on corporate boards of directors are women,” Nevin, who was the report’s lead author, said, adding, depressingly: “Taken all together, at the rate Nigeria is changing on these critical dimensions, the Nigerian gender gap in the economy will only close in about 100 years.”

According to the report, which was co-authored by PwC’s Economist/Manager Omomia Omosomi, Nigeria remained within the 100th and 130th position out of 153 countries, over the last 10 years (2010-2019), reflecting low level of gender equality compared to peers. By last year, the country ranked 128th in the world and 27th in Africa out of 153 countries (and 53 in Africa) surveyed.

On average, the country has not improved in closing the gender equality gap and has remained within the 60 to 63 per cent score-line for the last decade. Furthermore, the country ranked below peers such as Brazil (69 per cent), India (66 per cent), China (67 per cent) and Mexico (75 per cent).

However, Nigeria has had varied performance across the various sub-indexes: education, economic opportunity, politics and health. While Nigeria has done well in bridging the gender gap in economic participation and opportunity, its performance in political empowerment has been very low – only three per cent of the gender gap has been closed in this area. .

For instance, Nigeria ranked 11th in Sub-Sahara Africa (SSA) and 38th globally on the economic participation and opportunity sub-index of the global gender gap index. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), Nigerian women represent 65 per cent of skilled professionals, but account for only 30 per cent of senior corporate leadership positions.

Nigeria also ranked first on the professional and technical workers sub-index, having more women than men with a ratio of 1.83 to 1.

Political empowerment for women, however, remain very low. For instance, Nigeria ranked 146th and scored only three per cent on the political empowerment index – with only 11 per cent representation on the presidential cabinet and less than six per cent in Parliament.

The report said political empowerment for women is very low in Nigeria, with the country significantly behind its counterparts, including Rwanda, South Africa, Ethiopia and Ghana. Benchmarking Nigeria against these four countries, the report said Nigeria has the lowest representation of women in the Lower House.

For instance, in Nigeria, the House of Representatives comprises 359 seats, with women accounting for only six per cent of the total number of elected representatives, but in Rwanda, the Lower House comprises 80 seats, with women representing 61 per cent of the total elected representatives.

Similarly, South Africa’s House of Representatives holds 393 seats, with women accounting for about 43 per cent. Also, Ethiopia accounts for 547 seats in the Lower House with 39 per cent of elected female representatives. And in Sudan, the Lower House comprises 488 seats, with 28 per cent of women represented.

The upper chamber, the Senate, is no less depressing for women. For instance, women account for roughly six per cent of the Senators in the National Assembly in Nigeria, while women represent 38 per cent of the Senators in Sudan’s National Assembly.

In South Africa, women represent 35 per cent of the Senate, while the Sudan Upper House has about 27 per cent of female Senators.

Why political empowerment for women matters

Quoting María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, the President, United Nations General Assembly for the 73rd session, the PwC report said underrepresentation of women in political life contributes to exacerbating inequality.

“If half of the population is excluded, sustainable development is just a thought. If elected, women are more likely to speak, advocate, symbolise, and act on behalf of women and children compared to their male counterparts,” it quoted Garcés as saying.

It follows that female politicians are better equipped to represent the interests of female voters because they, at least to some extent, share the same experiences. Women in the government are also committed to a more equal distribution of valuable societal resources (e.g. income, education, and wealth).

Research has shown that women in government tend to work in more collaborative and bipartisan ways and employ a more democratic leadership style compared to men’s more autocratic style.

Women are also more effective at building coalitions and reaching consensus. According to the World Economic Forum, electing more women in government not only promotes gender equality and strengthens democratic institutions, but also makes real and substantive contributions to government spending and population health.

Will Nigerian women throw their hats to the political ring? Will they translate their successes in the business and entrepreneurial space to engage their male counterparts for political offices? Time, they say, will tell.