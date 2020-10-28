looting:-ayade-bans-transportation-of-scrap-from-cross-river

Governor Ben Ayade, of Cross Rivers state

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has ordered the immediate suspension of transportation of scrap of all categories out of the state.

The is coming on the heels of the massive looting and destruction of public and private properties as well as businesses in Calabar by hoodlums last week.

Vanguard learned that most of the items that were looted by hoodlums were being transported out of the state in under the guise that those items were scraps. The suspension contained in a statement issued Wednesday, by the governor’s Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Mr Christian Ita warned transporters not to aid anyone in whatever guise to transport any item out if the state.

He said: “It has come to the attention of the governor that in a desperate bid to escape arrest, criminals and their masterminds who callously looted government and private properties have now resorted to moving such items out of the state disguised as scraps.

“Consequently, the government hereby places an immediate ban on the transportation of scraps of all categories out of the state”, he stated.

The governor also directed all transporters and motorists in the state to report anyone that approaches them to move scraps out of the state to security agents.

He further warned that any of them caught transporting looted items will be regarded as an accomplice and treated as a looter.

