Looting: Nasarawa Not Afraid Of Any Warehouse Break In – Gov Sule

File photo of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has said the people of the state have nothing to fear regarding the recent vandalization of warehouse and looting of items in some parts of the country.

Speaking on Tuesday at the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanization in Lafia, the governor said there is no item stored in any warehouse in the state.

Governor Sule explained that despite a head up from the donors of the palliatives, the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) on a possible second lock down, the state went ahead with the distribution.

“Today in Nasarawa, we are gathered, we are not afraid of any warehouse that is going to be broken because we don’t have anything kept in any warehouse, we distributed these items as they came,” he said.

“The reason why we did that was because we wanted to be very transparent with people, we wanted them to understand these items were meant for them.

“Though we were asked at one point by some officials of CACOVID to hold because there was this fear that there was going to be another lockdown, but we told them in Nasarawa State we believe in Agriculture.

“Majority of our farmers probably have already contacted COVID-19 and because of the farming activity the COVID-19 has gone out on its own without seeing any doctor,” he added.