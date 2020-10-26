looting:-ptf-advises-against-raiding-medical-warehouses

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) has called on hoodlums to stop invading medical warehouses as the medicines there are stored under specific conditions.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF on Monday in Abuja, the PTF Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, explained that vaccines and medicals used to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were stored in warehouses across the country and urged the hoodlums to stop carrying them away.

Mr Aliyu explained that some of the food items looted in the warehouses across the country were donations from private individuals, CACOVID, who have gathered their funds to support the Nigerian government in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak in the country

He stated that “of particular concern to the PTF, is the issue of palliatives found and looted from various warehouses around the country.

“It is important to make the following clarifications. The federal government palliatives consisted largely of the 70mt of grains, released from the Strategic Grain Reserves as well as rice secured from the Nigerian Customs Service.

“The share for each state were handed over to the state governments for onward distribution to the citizens.

“The private sector coalition (CACOVID) that has been quite supportive of the federal government, worked with the states through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to determine the quantum of their intervention, which was intended to be effective and equitable. A number of indices were worked out for this purpose.

“The PTF still wishes to appeal to all Nigerians to remain law-abiding and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to restore normalcy to our dear country.

“Humanity has been traumatized by COVID-19. Our nation is not experiencing a second wave, but has been impacted negatively by the looting and arson.”