looting-spree-in-osun,-as-hoodlums-break-into-government,-private-property

Hoodlums in Osun State on Saturday, went berserk moving round some communities been breaking into government and private property looting valuables.

The hoodlums were brandishing different types of weapons including guns, cutlasses, axes, and clubs scaring away residents while the looting lasted.

The looting spree which commenced around 8 am was witnessed in Osogbo, the state capital, Ikirun, Ede, Ilobu, and Iwo, where Local Government Secretariats and individuals homes were vandalised and looted.

Iwo, Olorunda, Irepodun local government Secretariats were vandalised and looted while there was no presence of security personnel, except for a few Military personnel, who were overwhelmed by the hoodlums.

In Osogbo, the hoodlums having looted the Olorunda local government Secretariat headed to Tuns International Farms along Ikirun road where the offices were vandalised before heading to the House of the Senate Spokesperson, Ajibola Basiri at the Government Reservation Area, Oke-Fia, vandalised the building and looted property within.

One of his aides who confirmed the incident, Adebayo Bello said the Senator’s wife, Habiba had to leave the building through the back door when the hoodlums arrived.

“It is unfortunate that the Senator’s wife, Habiba escaped from the house through the backdoor to avoid being attacked. The house was vandalised and many properties looted at the same time, the hoodlums perpetrated the looting for over an hour”, he said.

Also in Ikirun, the house of the lawmaker representing Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Afolabi Rasheed was also looted and vandalised.

One of his aides, Oladimeji Safiu said the looted motorcycles and Generating sets were just delivered and meant for an empowerment scheme for the constituents.

“I just recently took delivery of 27 motorcycles and 17 generating sets meant for empowerment for the people of the constituency. Unfortunately, all of it was looted and in addition, the hoodlums looted the house and carted away dress belonging to the lawmaker and his wife, as well as chairs, dining table freezers, and shoes among many other personal belongings”, he said.

In Ilobu, Irepodun local government headquarters, houses of the former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, the lawmaker representing Irepodun/Orolu state constituency at the House of Assembly, and that of the Council Chairman, Anthony Oyedeji were also looted.

Oyedeji, who confirmed the incident said he was informed of the impending attack and when he could not get help from the police, he had to evacuate his family from the house to avoid being killed.

He said the entire house was ransacked as even cooking and eating plates were looted.

“For me, I believe this is a coordinated, deliberate attack on APC members in and out of government. Since the wanton destruction and looting began, it was only targeted at APC members. Hon Lasun’s house was looted and many valuables carted away, the house of Chief Sola Akinwumi was vandalised and the APC Secretariat was also affected”, he said.

Other places reportedly attacked by the hoodlums include Osun APC State Secretariat, Governor Oyetola Campaign office, and the constituency office of the lawmaker representing Irepodun/Orolu/Osogbo/Olorunda federal constituency, Hon Bukola Oyewo all in Osogbo.

Also, the farm of Senator Adelere Oriolowo in Iwo and the house of Hon. Kamil Oyedele at Orolu was also attacked.

However, the state Government has re-imposed an indefinite 24-hour curfew on the state to tame the growing wanton destruction and looting of government and private property in the state.

