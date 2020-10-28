looting:-taraba-police-give-looters-three-days-to-return-items

Ben Adaji Jalingo

Taraba Police Command on Wednesday gave those who looted government warehouses and private shops in Taraba state within three days to return the looted items or face the full wrath of the law.

This was contained in a statement issued by DSP David Misal, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Jalingo.

According to the statement, those in possession of the looted items should return them to the police, on or before October 31, 2020.

It stated that the command would soon embark on a serious house to house search at the expiration of the date in order to arrest and prosecute offenders.

READ ALSO: Taraba extends curfew over looting

“The Taraba Police Command wishes to inform the general public, particularly those in the custody of looted property that, in our determination and unrelenting effort to recover and prosecute offenders, the Command will be embarking on search, arrest and recovery operations.

“This is aimed at identifying the looters as well as buyers of such property for appropriate action.

“The general public is also urged to identify and report to the police any person(s) reasonably suspected to be in possession of such property.”

The Nation recalls that the Taraba state government had earlier in the day, relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jalingo over massive looting to now run from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am daily.