Lou Malnati’s of Chicago slams Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ for ‘heartless’ joke about its pizza

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:21 EDT, 8 October 2020 | Updated: 16:49 EDT, 8 October 2020

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria of Chicago has hit out at Netflix after the streaming service’s new show, Emily in Paris, took a dig at their pizza.

The critical comment about Lou Malnati’s deep-dish pies was made in the premiere of Emily in Paris, and immediately appears to have struck a nerve.

Several fans of the restaurant came to its defense, and on Wednesday Lou Malnati issued a statement via email and Instagram in which its owner slammed Netflix for the ‘heartless’ joke.

Not a fan? In the premiere episode of Netflix’s new show Emily in Paris, the title character takes a dig at Chicago restaurant Lou Malnati’s

Rude: Some fans of the restaurant said they were ‘offended’ and called it ‘unacceptable’

The deep dish disparagement came in the first episode of Emily in Paris, when a French character called Chicago-style deep-dish pizza ‘quiche made of cement.’

‘Oh, no, you must have gone to Lou Malnati’s,’ Emily answers

Fans of the restaurant, which has been around nearly 50 years, rushed to complain on Twitter,

‘Whoever wrote Emily In Paris must NOT be from Chicago because they just said Lou Malnati’s was the worst and I’m offended,’ wrote one.

‘Ten minutes into Emily in Paris and did they really just put Lou Malnatis on blast? What is this garbage? I’m turning it off,’ tweeted another.

‘Emily in Paris is bad because she talked s*** about @LouMalnatis. Absolutely unacceptable,’ wrote a third.

Favorite: Dozens have tweeted in defense of the pizza spot, which has been around for nearly 50 years

‘After learning that Emily disparaged Lou Malnati’s deep dish pizza, I crossed the show off my list. I have a freezer full of that deliciousness,’ yet another chimed in.

Added one more: ‘As a girl from west michigan who went to chicago for that ~big city living~ on vacation growing up, i hate emily in paris! justice for lou malnati’s!’

On Wednesday, the pizza restaurant fired back, issuing an official statement and an Instagram post.

While their Instagram post was more humorous, however, their statement took on a serious tone.

‘While the writers of Emily in Paris may not be fans of Deep Dish Pizza or Lou Malnati’s in particular, generations of Chicagoans would strongly disagree,’ the statement read.

Speaking up: On Wednesday, the pizza restaurant fired back, issuing an official statement and an Instagram post

Serious: In a statement, Malnati’s called the joke ‘heartless and not humorous’ given that ‘most restaurants are struggling to hang on’ during the pandemic

‘Malnati’s is always the first to participate in goodnatured banter with pizza lovers from New York or California. However, it feels especially unkind to disparage anyone during these difficult times, given that most restaurants are struggling to hang on.’

Owner Marc Malnati himself added: ‘We’ve been serving Chicago’s favorite Deep Dish since 1971. When Netflix’ Emily in Paris writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of COVID-19.’

‘Thank you to all our fans who have shown so much love and support!’ they added on Instagram.

Followers were impressed with the response, applauding the restaurant and praising their pizza.