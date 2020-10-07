Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta to make landfall as a Category 3 storm

Residents of Louisiana are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm later this week after battering Mexico and forcing tourists into shelters at luxury hotels.

The storm is expected to hit the Louisiana coast Friday night or Saturday morning. It’s the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

Delta was centered about 55 miles north-northeast of Puerto Progreso, just off the northern edge of the peninsula,and heading northwest at 17mph.

President Donald Trump says he has spoken with the governors of Texas and Louisiana about Hurricane Delta and says that residents should heed the directions of state and local officials.

Trump says he was briefed on the storm and tweeted on Wednesday: ‘Please be prepared, be careful, and be safe!’

Louisiana Gov John Bel Edwards has requested a pre-landfall federal emergency declaration in a letter to Trump.

‘Hurricane Delta is a dangerous storm that will bring strong winds, heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge and flooding to coastal Louisiana, and I am hopeful President Trump will quickly approve my request for a federal emergency declaration,’ Edwards said in a statement.

‘All Louisianans should use today to prepare for Hurricane Delta, heeding the direction of their local leaders when it comes to evacuations.’

The state is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the southwestern region as it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm in August.

In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged the city’s residents to remain vigilant ahead of the storm.

‘We stand ready,’ Cantrell at a news briefing Wednesday.

Colin Arnold, director of New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the storm’s projection remains uncertain but the forecast track is currently west of the city.

‘It was a monster before it hit the Yucatan,’ Arnold said of Delta. ‘And, we are on the east side of this, slightly out of the cone, but be careful. It could go either way, left or right.’

City officials said residents should expect anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of rain during the storm.

Meanwhile, officials said about 5,600 people evacuated from southwestern Louisiana after Hurricane Laura remain in New Orleans, down from a high of 12,000.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on either Friday or Saturday morning

Delta was centered about 55 miles north-northeast of Puerto Progreso, just off the northern edge of the peninsula,and heading northwest at 17mph

A hurricane watch was issued for several coastal cities in Louisiana and a tropical storm watch was issued for parts of Texas

Tropical storm force winds are 70 per cent likely around the Lake Charles area of Louisiana

Arnold urged those evacuees who are considering driving back to their homes to be very careful and avoid doing so on Friday ‘when this thing starts coming ashore’.

The hurricane has already ruined dream vacations for thousands of tourists who were forced to pack into crowded emergency shelters at the risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus as fierce winds and torrential rains battered Mexico’s top resort destination in Cancun.

Delta made landfall at about 5.30am as an extremely dangerous Category 2 hurricane with winds of up to 110mph downing nearly 100 trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Hotel Association of Cancun said more than 40,000 tourists were evacuated from resorts in and around Cancun on Tuesday night as the hurricane’s winds topped 145mph before it weakened as it approached land.

About 50 miles south of Cancun the four-star Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya was transformed into an emergency shelter as hundreds of guests were packed into common-area rooms like sardines.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed families sitting side-by-side on rows of sun loungers transformed into makeshift cots – with few masks and little social distancing despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As of 1pm CDT Wednesday Delta was centered about 25 miles north of Cancun and was traveling northwest at a speed of between 15 and 20mph as wind speeds decreased slightly to about 100mph.

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of a storm surge that could raise water levels up to 13 feet and bring flash flooding inland.

The storm is expected to continue affecting the Mexican coast through the end of the day before veering north toward the US Gulf Coast.

The Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya was transformed into an emergency shelter when Hurricane Delta approached Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Social media videos showed people packed into common rooms like sardines on small cots

A guest at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya posted this photo on Instagram showing families sitting side-by-side on rows of sun loungers transformed into makeshift cots – with few masks and little social distancing despite the coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of Quintana Roo residents and tourists checked in to dozens of government shelters to wait out the storm after everyone in the state was put under a 7pm curfew on Tuesday.

Civil defense official Luís Alberto Ortega Vázquez said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. He said about 39,000 people had been evacuated in the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, and that about 2,700 people had taken refuge in storm shelters in the two states.

Quintana Roo Gov Carlos Joaquin said the state government had prepared, but warned residents and tourists that ‘it is a strong, powerful hurricane,’ though he considered it a good sign that Delta had weakened a bit late Tuesday. He said the area hadn’t seen a storm like it since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Throughout the day Tuesday evacuations of low lying areas, islands and the coastline expanded as Delta exploded over warm Caribbean waters, increasing in strength by 80mph in just 24 hours to become a major Category 4 hurricane.

Much of Cancun’s hotel zone was cleared out as guests were bused to inland shelters. In Cancun alone, the government opened 160 shelters.

More than 40,000 tourists in Cancun and neighboring resorts were evacuated, the head of the area’s hotel association, Roberto Citron, told AFP.

A lifeguard tower lays on its side in the sand after it was topped by 110mph winds in Cancun on Wednesday

Delta toppled dozens of trees and knocked out power in parts of Cancun (pictured) and Cozumel on Wednesday morning

Firemen remove a tree that fell into a street when Hurricane Delta made landfall in Cancun on Wednesday morning

An uprooted tree is seen in the street in Cancun as Delta made landfall at about 5.30am on Wednesday

A tree lays on its side in the middle of a street after being toppled by Hurricane Delta in Cancun on Wednesday

Early Wednesday, some 300 guests and nearly 200 staff from the Fiesta Americana Condesa hotel awoke in the sweltering classrooms of the Technological Institute of Cancun campus where they had been moved the day before.

All of the windows had been covered with plywood so they couldn’t see what was happening, but they said the howling winds started around 2am and there had been heavy rain.

The power – and with it the air conditioning – had been knocked out early Wednesday so it was steamy as tourists awoke.

‘The hard part has been the waiting,’ Ana Karen Rodríguez of Monterrey told the Associated Press. She and a friend arrived in Cancun Tuesday morning and by afternoon were shuttled to the shelter.

She said the hotel had planned well. ‘It’s been good. I feel comfortable actually.’

Photos showed the guests – all wearing masks – playing cards, watching videos on their phones and calling residents on Tuesday night as they tried to get comfortable in the less-than-ideal surroundings.

‘The hotel has done a good job of making sure that we were provided for and that we’re going to be safe here in this place, so we don’t have any concerns at all,’ said Shawn Sims, a tourist from Dallas sheltering with his wife, Rashonda Cooper, and their sons, seven-year-old Liam and four-year-old Easton.

‘This is my first (hurricane) experience, but I see that these guys have a plan and they know what they’re doing,’ Sims said.

Other resorts took a different method of dealing with the weather, placing guests together in large event spaces for safety.

That’s what happened at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya, where Richard Murray II and Priscilla Pham-Murray, both 33 and from Pittsburgh, spent one night of their dream honeymoon sleeping in the same room as about 500 strangers on Wednesday.

The couple were married in September 2019 but decided to wait a year to enjoy their honeymoon to ‘spread out the joy’. They arrived at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya on October 1 for their weeklong stay.

‘We knew the weather forecast was rainy but did not expect what was to come,’ Priscilla told DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

‘There was a tropical storm Saturday and of course Hurricane Delta that hit early this morning. From what we’ve learned from staff, the area has not had a category 4 hurricane in about 15 years.’

Tourists play cards in a shelter prior to the arrival of the Hurricane Delta, at the Technological Institute of Cancun

Tourists rest in a shelter prior to the arrival of Hurricane Delta, at the Technological Institute of Cancun on Tuesday night

Tourists sit on the floor of one of the 160 shelters set up in Cancun prior to Delta’s arrival on Wednesday

Mexican officials said roughly 2,700 people checked into government shelters on Tuesday as Delta approached

A damaged plaza is seen in Cancun as Hurricane Delta passed through on Wednesday morning

A damaged boat floats in a flooded marina after Hurricane Delta tore through Cancun on Wednesday morning

Priscilla said staff told her that Tuesday marked the first time the Hard Rock Riviera has executed this kind of emergency protocol.

‘Last night they relocated everyone to the convention center, building by building,’ she said. ‘Each building had a specific time frame to check-in to the convention center. People staying at Hard Rock Cancun were transferred here since that was the main target of Delta and the buildings there are mostly glass and very tall.

‘We were all seated in a large conference/banquet room and they set up a few activities. They served snacks and also dinner. Afterwards, we were transferred to a large area where they had pool side lawn chairs set-up with blankets and sheets.

‘They played movies on projector screens for kids and lights out was about 11.30pm. Unfortunately, I’m a light sleeper and there was tons of snoring.

‘As it got closer to threat-time, they boarded up essential areas. The building is very solid so you could barely hear anything happening outside except maybe the rain.

‘Breakfast and lunch have been served. A staff member informed us that the state needs to visit the hotel and give the all-clear before releasing us back to our rooms… so right now it’s a waiting game. Our flight is scheduled for tomorrow so we’ll cut our losses and just be happy to get back to Pittsburgh and see our dogs.’

‘It didn’t ruin our honeymoon but it dampened it,’ Priscilla added.

State tourism officials said more than 40,000 tourists were in Quintana Roo, a fraction of what would normally be there. Delta’s damage comes on top of months of pandemic-induced lockdown that has devastated the state’s tourism industry.

At the Cancun Convention Center, 400 tourists from hotels and rental properties bunked for the night.

Winds lash palm trees in a Cancun parking lot as Delta passed over the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday morning

A man takes pictures of the sea after Hurricane Delta caused tides to ride substantially on Wednesday morning in Cancun

A fallen power line rests against a wall in Cancun as thousands of people in the region lost electricity on Wednesday morning

Delta’s winds of up to 110 miles per hour caused a sign to fly into a storefront, shattering its windows

A toppled tree rests on top of a car in a parking lot in Cancun on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Delta moved through

Winds bent a sign for a Starbucks coffee shop and left debris scattered across its deck on Wednesday morning

‘We hope that in this place we are surely much safer,’ Quintana Roo Tourism Secretary Marisol Vanegas said. ‘This is a structure that has withstood other hurricanes.’

Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the US Gulf Coast later in the week.

A hurricane watch is now effect from High Island, Texas, to Grand Isle, Louisiana. Such watches are typically issued 48 hours prior to the onset of tropical storm conditions which make preparations difficult or dangerous.

A storm surge watch is also in effect from High Island, Texas, to the Alabama-Florida border – meaning that life-threatening floods from rising water moving inward are possible within 48 hours.

Residents near the immediate coast and adjacent bays have been urged to have hurricane plans ready and to look out for any local evacuation orders.

Louisiana Gov John Bel Edwards said Delta was expected to make landfall there Friday night or Saturday morning and the entire state is in the storm’s possible path. State and local officials in coastal areas were shoring up levees, sandbagging and taking other protections measures, he said.

Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the southwestern region as it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm in August.

More than 6,600 Laura evacuees remain in hotels around the state, mainly in New Orleans, because their homes are too heavily damaged to return.

President Donald Trump said he was briefed Hurricane Delta in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, urging residents of Texas and Louisiana to ‘be prepared, be careful and be safe!’

Since Monday, local residents in the Yucatan Peninsula have formed long lines at supermarkets and hardware stores to load up on food and supplies to protect their homes.

Panic buying left some shelves empty of basic pantry goods, said Marian Castro, who lives in Cancun’s hotel zone and recalls the destruction wrought by Category 5 Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

‘I’m not scared, because after Hurricane Wilma … destroyed my house, this time we’re more prepared,’ she said, pointing out her anti-cyclone windows.

Mexico put the commander of its Navy in charge of the federal response. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that 5,000 federal troops and emergency personnel were being made available in Quintana Roo to aid in storm efforts.

Local and state officials urged residents to move to shelters.

Juan Carlos Avila arrived at the Technological Institute of Cancun shelter with his seven-months pregnant wife, Joselyn, and their 3-year-old-son, Alexander. He said the staff had made them comfortable and seemed well prepared.

The family, which lives in Miami, had been in Cancun a week and already went through Tropical Storm Gamma, which soaked the area over the weekend.

‘We’ve practically lived in storms during our stay here in Cancun,’ Avila said.

The Yucatan peninsula was hit over the weekend by Hurricane Gamma, a smaller storm that nonetheless damaged property and forced restaurants and attractions to close, including the famed Chichen Itza pyramids.

The region at the heart of Mexico’s tourist industry has suffered various setbacks in recent years, most recently from the coronavirus pandemic.

Before that, the coast known as the Riviera Maya was affected by swaths of Sargasso seaweed on its pristine beaches.

Cuba’s western province of Pinar del Rio and the Island of Youth also hunkered down ahead of tropical storm conditions, with schools closed and coastal areas evacuated.