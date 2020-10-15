Louisiana priest caught with dominatrices seen in PJs after arrest

Stripped of his holy vestments and slobbing around barefoot in his pajamas, this is the shamed Louisiana priest caught romping on his church altar with two dominatrices.

Rev. Travis Clark went into hiding and has said nothing since cops busted him enjoying an Unholy Trinity with Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng, who were wearing corsets and high-heeled boots.

A shocked passerby had witnessed the scantily clad women and the priest partially clothed from a window. Stage lighting, sex toys and a cellphone on a tripod were also said to be on the stage.

DailyMail.com tracked Clark down this week at his parents’ house where he has been lying low since he was arrested for obscenity on September 30 and booted from his rectory.

The randy reverend wasn’t ready to repent, however, when he was approached in the driveway and asked if he would apologize to outraged worshipers at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River, an hour outside of New Orleans.

‘Nope,’ an unshaven Clark replied, turning on his heels and dashing back inside. ‘I cannot speak to you right now. You’re a reporter? That’s nice. No comment.’

Professional dominatrices Dixon, 41, and Cheng, 23, were also arrested and charged with obscenity for the indecent act, but both claim they are innocent because all parties were consenting adults.

Their lawyers have argued the incident took place behind closed doors on private property – and that it was the passerby who looked in the window who was to blame.

Cheng has since claimed the night has caused her severe mental and physical stress and she is suffering from nightmares, writing on her GoFundMe account: ‘The fact that I am being vilified like this is quite frankly, appalling.

‘I understand that people may be upset by this situation, but that does not make this conduct illegal or criminal in any way. I would implore anyone seeking to pass judgement to direct their energy elsewhere.

‘In order for me to come out of this in a strong, empowered, and healthy way I must take a hiatus from work, and social media, as my life has been overtaken by the publicity of this scenario, which I could have never in my wildest dreams fathomed to be my reality, yet here I am.

‘I am an empowered woman, dominatrix, and a believer of safe, sane, consensual, and private BDSM practices.

‘The bail [which has already been paid], the time off work, time spent in jail, content lost and seizure of my belongings [film & lighting equipment, 1k worth of makeup], lawyer fees, and the toll on my mental and physical well being has amounted to no small price.’

She continued: ‘The trauma and mental & physical stress of the situation has caused my chronic preexisting health condition, P.O.T.S. Syndrome to flare up again, when previously in recovery up until this present moment.

‘Without time away to rest and recover away from the public eye, my chronic illness will leave me bed ridden [again] and unable to perform simple daily tasks.’

On her OnlyFans account, Cheng complained about the passerby who witnessed the sexual act, saying: ‘My privacy gets violated and I get in trouble.

‘Maybe people shouldn’t snoop in windows and then complain about what they see, especially at night. Ridiculous.

‘I’m so shaken up, I keep having nightmares and panic attacks and literally can’t work on anything. I feel overwhelmed with anxiety from this ordeal.’

Cheng’s site boasts of her skills, including her ability to ‘deliver flying kicks’ and warns she is ‘extremely flexible and powerful’, charging $350 an hour.

Dixon, who was arrested alongside Cheng, is based in Seattle.

She describes herself as ‘the embodiment of sin exquisitely crafted into flesh and bone’ and promotes her dungeon and S&M catalogue, emphasizing that she does not have sex with her clients, and nor will her clients be allowed to touch her.

Dixon had bragged about her plans with Clark the day before traveling to New Orleans, writing on social media that she planned to ‘defile a house of God’ with another dominatrix.

It’s not clear who arranged the illicit church liaison that ended with Dixon, Cheng and Clark in jail, but it is known that the two dominatrices had traveled to Louisiana and met with the pastor.

Clark was released from jail on a $25,000 bond. Cheng and Dixon posted bonds of $7,500.

All three could face six months to three years in prison if convicted of obscenity.

In response to the outrage over the incident, the Archbishop of New Orleans consecrated a new altar at the church on Saturday after its predecessor was burned following Clark’s ‘demonic’ behavior.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond accused Clark of being ‘unfaithful to his vocation’ and violating ‘his commitment to celibacy and also he was using that which was holy to do demonic things.’

While condemning Clark’s alleged sexual exploits, Aymond asked the congregation not to judge the church or priesthood as a whole by Clark’s actions.

The Archbishop continued by reiterating the church is a holy place, and said that when it is used for unholy things ‘and has been desecrated, we must drive away the evil spirit, That is what we do today.’

‘This is a new altar,’ he continued. ‘It is a gift from the Archdiocese of New Orleans to remind you how much we care for you and how sorry we are that you had to go through this very, very difficult time.’