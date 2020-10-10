LSG, Fly Africa put Nigeria on guinness world record at golden jubilee

Lagos State Government in partnership with Fly Africa has broken the Guinness World Record with the arrangement of 60,000 world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes during the celebration of Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee Independence Anniversary.

The landmark event, tagged Sweet 6ixty, took place recently at the indoor sports hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, as spectators watched 150 volunteers arrange 60,000 the anniversary logo made with cupcakes.

The State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, in her opening remark said: “Rather than enriching other countries through international tour, we want to change the narrative by making our state a more beautiful city where international tourists can visit and invest their money.

Lagos State occupies a significant position in the history of this country economically, historically, financially and numerically. This is why the state is often referred to as a mini-Nigeria. More efforts would be channeled towards the development of the State’s local tourism sites and promotion of local creativity.”

The Managing Director of Fly Africa Limited, Mr. Wole Olagundoye noted that the Sweet 6ixty initiative was created to inspire and educate Africans through live experiences, to rise up to their great potentials by taking actions that will move the African continent forward.

He said: “Only Africans can make Africa succeed, our own destiny is not in the hand of other nations but right in ours and we must seize this moment to make the necessary change”.

The event, which ended with cheers and glees, was supported by Dangote Sugar, Princess Cakes and Choice Bakers, Grand Cereals Limited, Hip TV, Kraks TV, Flour Mills of Nigeria and La Casera and Bold soft drinks.