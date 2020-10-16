LSSTF backs #ENDSARS, seeks police reforms

By Oziegbe Okoeki

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has called for urgent police reforms.

Its Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, stated the commitment of LSSTF as encapsulated in the success recorded with Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos is a prof that decent modern policing is possible in the country.

He said: ’’ While the Fund supports the review of the operations of the Police in line with the modern realities of today and to reflect the civil nature which is expected in a democratic dispensation, it is of the opinion that the issues of operational capacity and logistics (including good remuneration, welfare, medical evaluation, descent accommodation amongst other things) must also be addressed to improve the quality of the deliverables by the police

‘’Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) identifies with everyone demanding for the end of Police brutality and the reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We understand the challenges of the people and acknowledge your resilience and commitment.

‘’The Lagos State Government understands the strong connection between security and prosperity as there can be no meaningful development without security.

“Therefore, in 2007 after the review of the security architecture the Government identified the resource deficit of security agencies operating in the state as the main reason for their inefficiency, hence the creation of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund by a law of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

‘’ The Fund is an interventionist agency with the mandate to mobilize resources for the improvement of the operational capacity of security agencies operating in Lagos to enable them carry out their statutory responsibilities. The LSSTF is not a security agency’’

Balogun added in the last 13 years, LSSTF has continued to solicit for voluntary donation to improve the operational equipment, logistics and training for security operatives in Lagos especially the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

According to him: ‘’It is evident that the role the Fund has played over the years has enabled the efficient and sustainable operation of Policing in Lagos.

“Therefore, proper leadership, equipment, modern policing policies, especially training and retraining are required for the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force for better delivery of their statutory duties.

‘’It is in view of the above that the Fund continues to solicit for donations to provide better equipment, logistics and training for improved efficiency of the police and other security agencies in Lagos state.’’