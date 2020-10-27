Prisoner Allegedly Murdered 48 Other Inmates During His 25 Years Behind Bars

A Brazilian prisoner nicknamed ‘Lucifer’ has been accused of murdering 48 other inmates during his 25 years behind bars.

Marcos Paulo da Silva also known as Lucifer, is a thief-turned-serial killer was first jailed for petty theft at the age of 18 in 1995, before he became a vicious killer. He is known to cut off the heads of his fellow inmates before discarding their dead bodies.

In one case, Lucifer is said to have murdered five inmates in one go in Serra Azul Jail in Sao Paulo in 2011 in one of his bloodiest attacks to date.

Lucifer faces spending the rest of his life after racking up multiple convictions and sentences totaling 217 years. Although he has yet to be tried for many of his alleged crimes, according to local reports.

Lucifer is said to have told a judge recently:

“I have no regrets about killing all these people. “They were rapists and thieves who took advantage of other inmates and robbed them.”

Lucifer has been described as the leader of a gang of assassins created with the mission of murdering members of the PCC, one of Brazil’s leading gangs formed by inmates as a self-protection group in the prison system.

Prison guards told online firm UOL that it was only a “question of time” before the notorious prisoner kills again once he is transferred to a new prison.

The report said Lucifer used a fire extinguisher to knock his Serra Azul Prison victims unconscious before beheading them with a home-made knife in his most infamous jail massacre to date.

He is said to have yelled: “I love this, there’s so few, I want to kill more prisoners” as he snubbed out their lives.

Psychologists say he is not mentally ill but does suffer from a personality disorder that needs to be urgently treated.

